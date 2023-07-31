Marcus Rashford has opened up on the time when he considered leaving Manchester United during his tough days in the 2021-22 season.

Prior to the appointment of Erik ten Hag as Manchester United boss, Rashford had a torrid time when he managed just five goals during the 2021-22 campaign. There were rumours that Rashford could be allowed to leave and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were believed to be interested in securing the Englishman's services. PSG were looking at Rashford as an ideal replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

However, after Rashford signed a new five-year contract with Manchester United, it became clear that the 25-year-old forward was seeing the prime years of his career at his boyhood club. But this did not mean that Rashford did not consider parting ways with the Red Devils in the past.

Rashford: Ten Hag's arrival was perfect timing for me

In a recent interview, Rashford revealed how head coach Ten Hag's arrival became one of the major reasons behind his decision to stay put at Old Trafford.

When Rashford was asked if he considered leaving Man Utd in the past, the Manchester-born player replied, "Before the manager came maybe a little bit. But it's football, it happens. Everything is going to happen for a reason and he [Ten Hag] came to the club at the right time for me. The timing worked out."

"Now the conversation is a little bit different because I think it's clear, the manager is very ambitious and he has been since the minute he stepped in. I didn't really have doubt in my mind about that," said Rashford.

Having netted 30 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for Manchester United last season, Rashford is one of Ten Hag's most crucial players at the club ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Rashford 'hungry' to keep improving

A Manchester United academy graduate, Rashford was the first player in a decade to score 30 goals in a season for the Red Devils since Robin van Persie in the 2012-13 season.

Adding further in the same interview, Rashford admitted that he was "hungry to keep improving and the squad and the players and the staff keep improving and getting used to each other, pushing ourselves to be better than we were the year before." According to Rashford, that was the only way Manchester United was going to return to winning trophies regularly.

With Manchester United's pre-season underway, Ten Hag has accurately designed the training schedule. During their recently-concluded US leg of the pre-season, Ten Hag had a club chef travelling with the team to ensure the players ate right and no phones were allowed when players, coaches and staff ate together.

The US leg of Manchester United's pre-season ended in a loss to Dortmund on Sunday. Out of the four friendlies in the US, the Red Devils managed to win just one, which was a 2-0 victory over Arsenal. Following this, Man Utd lost friendly fixtures against Wrexham, Real Madrid, and Dortmund.

Man Utd gearing up for 2023-24 Premier League

Manchester United are scheduled to next play two club friendlies before the start of the 2023-24 Premier League. Ten Hag and Co will take on Lens at Old Trafford on Saturday (Aug. 5) before heading to Dublin to face off against Athletic Club at Aviva Stadium on Sunday (Aug. 6).

The Red Devils will kick-start the new league season by hosting Wolves at Old Trafford on Aug. 14.

Last season, Manchester United finished third in the Premier League, behind Manchester City and Arsenal. The Old Trafford side clinched 75 points, 14 behind champions, Man City. The 2022-23 campaign, however, saw Manchester United win the League Cup, their first silverware since the 2016-17 season.