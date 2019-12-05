Kate Middleton cannot stop gushing about her adorable kids. At a recent public engagement, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed an important and adorable detail about her youngest, Prince Louis. The young prince has reached another milestone as he is growing up fast.

According to People, the royal mother-of-three—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—attended a Christmas event by charity Family Action. At the event, she spent time helping young children picking out Christmas trees for their classroom when one little boy held her hand. The boy who kept saying "me, me!" got her laughing and she admitted that he reminded her of her one-year-old son Louis. At this point, the duchess revealed that Louis has started talking.

Amused by the little one, she softly caressed his cheeks and told him: "You remind me of my little Louis, he keeps saying 'Me, me, me,' and he wants to come everywhere with me."

The event took place at Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire. The 37-year-old is now the royal patron of the organisation which was previously held by Queen Elizabeth II. The organisation was founded in 1869 in order to provide support to families dealing with different kinds of challenges. The charity is devoted to influence and transform the lives of the families in need by providing them with practical, emotional and financial aid.

The farm owner Roger Brill revealed a few details from the event and said that she spent time talking to children about the trees and showing them which ones drop the needles and which don't. In the process, she revealed that they usually have the Nordmann Fir tree to hide the gifts for her children as it does not drop the needle.

In the Elvesâ€™ Enchanted Forest, The Duchess joined children taking part in Christmas activities, including making decorations and eco-friendly reindeer food. pic.twitter.com/DVJTEceuP7 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 4, 2019

Apart from choosing trees, she even helped children draft letters to loved ones, make holiday decorations, and eco-friendly reindeer food. The hot chocolate was one of the many things that were on the menu at the kids' event.

After finishing their letters to Father Christmas, The Duchess helped post them to the North Pole! pic.twitter.com/qHXtKmLJO6 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 4, 2019

Spending time with children and showing her interest in their issues not only fetched her praises but also a job offer by the farm owner. She did not shy away from getting her hands dirty as she interacted with children and showed them the trees.

"She was fantastic with the youngsters. She was in there moving them around and holding them up. I will have to give her a job at the weekend, I think. She was a very good saleswoman!" Brill said jokingly.

In the side note, Prince William is currently on a solo royal tour to the middle east, wherein he is exploring Oman and Kuwait.