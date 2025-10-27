In a shocking 26 October 2025 disclosure, retired Met detective Jon Wedge revealed that 'children as young as nine' were repeatedly raped and abused by grooming gangs trafficked into London — directly challenging Sadiq Khan's denial of such activity. Khan's assertion that there were 'no reports' of such sex gangs in the UK has ignited fierce criticism as the so-called grooming gangs London scandal intensifies.

As the Metropolitan Police re-assesses 9,000 cases, victims' shocking testimonies of girls forced into prostitution underscore the urgent demand for accountability.

The Mayor's Denials That Sparked Outrage

Sadiq Khan stated publicly that there are 'no reports' of grooming gangs in the capital, even as he reportedly read reports detailing young girls raped in hotels by groups of men.

This stance has provoked intense London mayor criticism, with Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp accusing Khan of a 'cover-up': 'It is shameful that the Mayor of London is claiming to have no indication that grooming gangs are operating in London despite personally responding to reports containing evidence of victims abused by grooming gangs in the city. It is clear Sadiq Khan is facilitating a cover up.'

A 14-year-old girl was left unconscious in a London phone box after being targeted by Bangladeshi men, while victim Amy endured repeated rape, abuse, and drugging before trafficking across the capital and Hertfordshire.

The Mayor's spokesperson responded: 'Any individuals or gangs exploiting children for sex are utterly abhorrent. Sadiq is quite clear that they must face the full force of the law.' Such denials, amid Jon Wedger whistleblower testimonies, amplify calls to confront child sexual exploitation head-on in London's underbelly.

Whistleblower's Alarming Testimony

Retired Met detective Jon Wedge has seen 'victims as young as nine among kids trafficked for prostitution on an industrial scale in London', leaving the force in 2017 after whistleblowing and facing threats to lose his own children. He identified at least 52 victims abused by sex gangs targeting care homes, detailing horrors like girls as young as 9 hooked on drugs and forced into prostitution.

SHOCKING: Sadiq Khan faces calls to RESIGN over his refusal to admit London's grooming gang problem.



"Sadiq Khan is a total MORON. This is STILL happening." Jon Wedger says he found at least 52 victims abused by a sex gang targeting care homes.

A grieving mother dismantled Khan's claims: 'Grooming gangs DO exist in London. I know, because my daughter was a victim'.

Grooming gangs DO exist in London. I know, because my daughter was a victim': Grieving mother tears apart Sadiq Khan's claims Asian men don't prey on young girls - as Mail investigation exposes scale of sexual exploitation on mayor's doorstep

These revelations spotlight systemic failures in addressing grooming gangs london, where vulnerable children suffer unchecked under cover up claims.

Political Firestorm, Met Review and Mounting Pressure

Pressure surges as London's Tory leader accuses Sadiq Khan of 'stonewalling' on rape gangs, tying into the Met's probe of 9,000 suspected grooming cases over 15 years, per Baroness Casey's recommendations.

Khan asserted no indications of abuse like in Rochdale or Rotherham, yet the force reports expansions in child exploitation teams and training for 11,000 frontline officers since 2022. Last year, they solved three times more cases, charging 134 additional suspects in child sexual exploitation.

The spokesperson affirmed: 'The Mayor remains vigilant to emerging and changing threats around child exploitation and will continue to support and hold the Met to account.' This Sadiq Khan controversy, blending sex gangs UK realities with political accountability demands, urges swift action to protect girls as young as 9 from further predation.