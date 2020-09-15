Since his wife passed away in May, Tony Williams has been "cursed" with loneliness. The childless couple had only each other for companionship. After Jo's death, the lonely widower has been looking to make friends. He ended up posting advertisements on local newspapers, handing out business cards and even putting up posters appealing for companionship. He claims that all his efforts in finding a way to beat his loneliness have failed.

Williams met Jo at a bar 35-years ago. The couple eventually got married and according to the man, their marriage was "perfect harmony." The physicist and his legal secretary wife lived in Kempley, Gloucestershire for 25 years. They eventually moved to Alton, East Hampshire last year to be closer to Jo's sister.

Shortly after the couple moved to Alton, Jo fell ill. She was eventually diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Within nine days of the diagnosis, the 75-year-old passed away, leaving Williams heartbroken and alone.

Recalling his wife, Williams says that she was his "soul mate." The couple never had children so they relied on each other for companionship. The 75-year-old man said that they used to cook, laugh and listen to music together. While he enjoyed gardening in the summer, his wife used to sit with him enjoying their garden.

Williams says that he is not close to his wife's family and his three siblings live far away from him. He now lives alone in the home where his wife spent her last days. His neighbours have offered to help him out. However, he feels that he needs a friend of his own age whom he can spend time with.

In the hopes of finding a companion, Williams first posted two advertisements in the local papers. Even though he spent £120 he received no response. He then made a few business cards with his contact details on them. According to The Sun, he handed out the cards whenever he went out for errands. He still received no response.

As a final appeal, Williams put up a poster on his window. The poster has the message: "I have lost Jo, my lovely wife and soulmate. I have no friends and nobody to talk to. I find the unremitting silence 24-hours-a-day unbearable torture. Can nobody help me?"

He says that he sits alone most days in the silent house waiting for the phone to ring. His search for a friend is not so that he can cry about his life, but so that he can have a chat about anything. He hopes that the signs will help him find a friend to talk to.