Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are reportedly already struggling with being married because of their differences. She struggles with public attention while he wants to enjoy their life together in public.

A source claimed that they are already "butting heads" this early into their marriage. The couple tied the knot in June.

"Britney believed that being freed from her conservatorship would be the answer to her troubles. But while many A-listers have coping mechanisms for the attention they attract, Britney doesn't and that's starting to cause tension between her and Sam," the insider told Closer adding, "It's causing some members of their inner circle to fear they may be heading for a heartbreaking divorce if they can't resolve their differences."

The 26-year-old fitness trainer "loves going out" but "it's becoming clear that doing that with his wife is extremely complicated." He "doesn't want to be holed up at their mansion 24-7, but it feels like most times they venture out, there are problems and it's creating some resentment on his part, which is causing rows and putting a strain on their marriage."

Asghari's friends have reportedly urged him to get some much-needed space but Spears "doesn't like to be away from him, which causes more arguments." He is also doing his best to encourage his wife "to do her therapy." Despite the struggles, their loved ones are hoping that they will both try "their best to work through these problems and ensure that they don't let anything destroy them."

The 41-year-old "Toxic" singer made headlines earlier this month after she allegedly "caused a scene" at JOEY restaurant in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles. Eyewitnesses claimed she suffered a "meltdown" and appeared "drunk." She reportedly acted "manic" and talked "gibberish" which prompted her husband to "storm out." She later addressed the claims in a lengthy Instagram post.

The incident has reportedly put pressure on Spears and Asghari to look for more privacy and they have entertained the idea of moving to Montecito, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, and other celebrities live. However, claims that they want to relocate and that they are having marriage problems remain unconfirmed.