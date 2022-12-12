Sam Asghari has reportedly put plans to have a baby with Britney Spears on hold until she learns to behave herself and control her emotions.

The "Toxic" singer has been vocal about wanting another baby now that her two sons from ex-husband Kevin Federline are teenagers. She even accused her previous 13-year conservatorship of preventing her from getting pregnant.

But now that she is no longer under conservatorship, Spears, 41, can finally make her dream of having a baby come true. But the problem now is Asghari, 28. A source claimed that he is unwilling to father a child with the singer until she herself grows up.

"Sam was all in on the baby-making deal a few months ago, and he still definitely wants to be a dad before too long. But there's no way Britney is equipped to raise a a child right now and he shudders at the thought of her mood swings if and when she gets pregnant," a source told National Enquirer.

According to the publication, Asghari is hesitant to have a baby with Spears given how she has behaved after she was let go of her conservatorship in November 2021. She has been ranting on social media and has recently been sharing her nude photos with her social media followers, which insiders claimed drove her away from her sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

A source said that she has totally "gone off the deep end right now" and that Asghari himself is "unable to control her." He has "thrown up his hands" and "he's hoping that she pulls herself together and gets all this anger and drama out of her system."

Likewise, Spears' unrelenting pleas to get pregnant have allegedly also become a nuisance for Asghari. But she is not giving up. She is reportedly "anxious to get pregnant ASAP and she's very upset that Sam's making excuses. She's telling him there's no reason to delay this. But it takes two to tango and right now Sam's not on board with it at all." However, one should take the source's claims with a grain of salt as there is no proof that Spears and Asghari are trying (or not) to have a baby.