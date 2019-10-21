Tom Ellis finally put rumours to rest about his involvement in the anticipated crossover of superheroes on The CW. Specifically, rumours have circulated about Lucifer Morningstar's possible appearance in "Crisis on Infinite Earths." Sadly, fans are in for a disappointment.

In an interview with ET, the Welsh actor crushed fans' hopes of seeing him cameo as Lucifer Morningstar on the Arrowverse crossover. When asked directly if Lucifer is in The CW show, Ellis only had to say sorry to his fans.

"No! Hard pass, sorry... sorry fans," he said.

The 40-year-old "Lucifer" star then explained what triggered reports about his appearance on "Crisis on Infinite Earths." Apparently, some people were quick to jump to conclusions when they saw him in Vancouver where some of the cast members of the DC show were filming.

"Right, OK, see... this is what happens. I go to Vancouver for the weekend to visit my friend for his birthday and now suddenly, I'm in a different show!" Ellis explained.

Ellis' wife, Moppy Oppenheimer, shared a couple of photos from their visit to Vancouver on her Instagram. Ellis and his wife were in the city to visit actress Azie Tesfai, who happens to play Kelly Olsen in "Supergirl."

"A magical weekend visiting our sweet little goddess @azietesfai in Vancouver and meeting our godson George who we will eventually be stealing," Oppenheimer captioned the pictures.

Rumours circulated about Ellis' appearance on "Crisis on Infinite Earths" after a Canadian Twitter account wrote that the actor was spotted with three of the cast members from the series. He was supposedly seen with them dressed as Lucifer Morningstar.

There was a scene with at least 4 actors tonight at the set.

David Ramsey, Katherine McNamara and Matt Ryan.... no surprises there.

They did a scene with Tom Ellis dressed like Lucifer Morningstar.

Yes, you read that correct.#CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Canadagraphs (@canadagraphs) October 12, 2019

Ellis may not be appearing on "Crisis on Infinite Earths," but there are other interesting cameos, including Tom Welling as Clark Kent from "Smallville." He also played an important role as Marcus Pierce in "Lucifer" Seasons 2 and 3. Black Lighting will also be joining characters from "Legends of Tomorrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl," and "Arrow" for the first time.

"Crisis on Infinite Earths" premieres on December 8, starting with a "Supergirl" episode followed by "Batwoman" and "The Flash" on December 9 and 10, respectively. "Arrow" and "Legends of Tomorrow" concludes the crossover on January 14. Meanwhile, filming for "Lucifer" Season 5 continues and Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the show's return.