Co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson confirm the return of Inbar Lavi's character, the first woman Eve, in a joint statement following the writers' revelation about the title for "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 9.

Lavi reprises the first woman in the fifth and final season, although details about her appearance remain under wraps. The creators have yet to reveal how many and in which episodes she appears in as Eve.

"We are so excited to have Inbar back!" Modrovich and Joe Henderson told Entertainment Weekly in a statement.

"Last we saw her, Eve broke Maze's heart. Soooo... a reunion between our favorite demon and the original sinner should go smoothly, right?" the "Lucifer" creators teased.

Last Lucifans saw of Eve in Season 4, she left Maze behind so she can find her own path after she unintentionally brought demons to earth in her plight to bring Lucifer back to hell. She had good intentions, but she did not realise that her plan would backfire. The demons from hell threatened to harm Chloe, much to the Devil's anger In the end, he decided to return home to prevent another demon attack from happening on earth, which could harm those he loves.

Eve's whereabouts after that remain unknown, but she left Maze with a broken heart. Lesley Ann-Brandt, who plays Maze, previously revealed to the publication that she and Chloe (Lauren German) are both mourning. She shared that "Lucifer" Season 5 would open with the girls leaning on each other for support "as girlfriends do." They are both dealing with their heartache in their own way with the detective keeping herself busy at work and going out to parties with Maze.

"We're both heartbroken together because I'm missing Lucifer and she doesn't really admit it but Maze is heartbroken from Eve leaving. She's trying to forget about that as well, so we are going through a work/party phase together [in] episode 1," German said.

Interestingly, news about the return of Lavi's Eve comes at the heels of the show writers' reveal for the title of "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 9. As usual, they shared a photo of the script on Twitter, where it shows "Family Dinner" on the front page.

We're going to need a bigger table... ðŸ˜³ I wonder who will be at this dinner, @Henderson_Joe ? ðŸ˜ˆðŸ¤”ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/5mIjUZrFYj — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) February 6, 2020

Fans are looking forward to the brothers Amenadiel and Lucifer having a family reunion of sorts with their father God (Dennis Haysbert) in "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 9. Perhaps Lavi joins in as Eve as well as John Glover ("Smallville"), who is rumoured to play an angel or one of Lucifer's family members.