A promotional teaser for "Lucifer" Season 5 hints at character deaths and the possibility of Lucifer and Chloe finally taking their relationship to the next level.

Joe Henderson said in a previous interview that he and co-creator Ildy Modrovich are Deckerstar fans. They want to explore what the past seasons have not explored when it comes to the pair's relationship. When a fan asked via TV Line how their relationship develops when Lucifer returns to earth from hell, Henderson joked, "Who says Lucifer's coming back?" before he hinted at a likely sweet reunion for the pair.

"We can't say much, but know that Ildy and I are Deckerstar fans ourselves, so we asked ourselves... what do we want to see happen between Lucifer and Chloe? What haven't we explored or explained yet? And we've tried to get all of that in Season 5," Henderson said.

Interestingly, the "Lucifer" Season 5 teaser promised to answer fans' question, "Will they or won't they?" While the trailer for the installment did not show Chloe and Lucifer hook up, the video that came with the Season 6 renewal hinted that they will. A blink-and-you'll-miss-it scene at the end of the clip shows them in a passionate kiss. However, it is a mystery whom Chloe kissed: Michael or Lucifer himself?

The trailer for "Lucifer" Season 5 revealed that Michael arrives on earth and assumes his twin brother's identity while the latter is still lording over hell. Chloe, in a surge of happiness, kissed him right away when she saw him. The tagline that came with the promotional poster for the installment, which read "give in to temptation," hinted that the detective finally lets go of her past inhibitions when it came to her feelings for Lucifer.

Meanwhile, the fifth season may see hearts breaking over some tragic event as the teaser revealed that "beloved characters" will die. There have been speculations that either Trixie, Maze, or Ella will die, which would explain why Aimee Garcia, who plays Ella, said "Lucifer" Season 5 is going to be an emotional rollercoaster. She warned fans that it will break people's hearts and that they need a box of Kleenex because it is going to be a tearjerker.