Apple is preparing its next MacBook Pro update, and attention has turned to the rumoured arrival of the M5 MacBook Pro. This model is expected to succeed the M4 MacBook Pro, which launched in autumn 2024

The new device is set to feature the company's latest M5, M5 Pro and M5 Max processors. Reports point towards performance gains, better connectivity and stronger gaming capability. However, industry sources suggest that a major design overhaul might not appear until 2026.

M5 MacBook Pro Launch This 2025?

According to Macworld, Apple has followed a yearly cycle for MacBook Pro updates in recent years. The M3 models arrived in 2023, followed by the M4 in 2024. This pattern has led many to expect a 2025 release for the M5 generation.

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reported that Apple is on schedule to ship the M5 MacBook Pro in the October or November period. Yet he also revealed that the launch could slip into early 2026.

A report in The Hindustan Times highlighted similar uncertainty. The paper noted that Apple may reveal the M5 chip at an October event, possibly alongside updates for the iPad Pro and Vision Pro.

However, it added that MacBook Pro models using the new chip may not reach customers until next year. This means a 2025 launch remains possible, but a delay into early 2026 has become increasingly likely.

Will It Have Revolutionary Design?

The current MacBook Pro design was introduced in 2021 and has continued with later models. Analysts do not expect major visual changes for the M5 generation. Reports suggest the overall appearance will remain the same, though Apple could introduce a new colour option similar to the Space Black finish from 2023.

A more dramatic redesign is predicted for the M6 MacBook Pro in 2026. Industry sources point towards the adoption of OLED displays, a thinner build and a hole-punch camera to replace the existing notch. This indicates that Apple is reserving its biggest design changes for a later release.

M5 MacBook Pro's Game Features

Performance upgrades will be one of the highlights of the M5 MacBook Pro. The new processors are expected to deliver between 15 and 25 per cent more power compared with the M4 series. The M5 Max chip, available in the 14-inch and 16-inch models, is likely to target professionals and gamers who need strong GPU capability.

Connectivity improvements are also expected. Reports mention the addition of Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 through Apple's N1 chip. These changes could lower latency, improve AirDrop and enhance hotspot performance. Such upgrades may help users running multiplayer or cloud-based games.

Graphics performance may also reach new levels. The M5 Max could include up to 40 GPU cores, placing the MacBook Pro closer to desktop-class gaming standards.

Other Features You Should Look Out For

Camera specifications are expected to remain unchanged. The 12 megapixel FaceTime camera introduced in the M4 series will likely stay, although some speculate Apple may increase it to 18 megapixels in line with the iPhone 17.

OLED displays are confirmed to be in production, but these are not expected before 2026. Rumours of a touchscreen MacBook Pro also point towards the M6 generation rather than the M5.

Thunderbolt 5 is expected to become available in more configurations, while Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 will feature across the line. A built-in 5G modem is still under development but will not likely appear until 2026. Prices should remain similar to the M4 range unless international tariffs affect Apple's supply chain.

The M5 MacBook Pro will therefore deliver notable gains in speed and connectivity but will largely maintain the familiar design. The most significant design and hardware changes are set for the following generation in 2026.