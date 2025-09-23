Reports of scratches, scuffs and chips are emerging within hours of unboxing Apple's new iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. Some buyers and reviewers say their devices are showing visible wear almost immediately after purchase, raising concerns about the long-term durability of Apple's most expensive handsets.

Early complaints have focused on the aluminium frame and redesigned camera bump, with even some store display models showing marks. The issue, quickly dubbed 'scratchgate' online, has sparked debate over whether Apple's latest materials and design choices are more vulnerable to cosmetic damage than earlier models.

What The Reports Say

Customers and technology reviewers have documented scratches on the camera bump's sharp edges, scuffs along aluminium frames and visible marks from MagSafe chargers or keys. In several cases, this was reported within 24 hours of purchase. Some Apple Store demonstration units have shown the same problems, according to accounts shared on AppleInsider.

The Deep Blue colour option appears particularly prone to visible scratches, with photos shared widely on Chinese and Indian social media platforms, according to TechSpot. Darker finishes in general seem more likely to show damage. Reports have also surfaced of scratches on the iPhone Air in Space Black, although this model uses a titanium frame. Commentators suggest those marks are more likely to result from handling and display stands than structural flaws.

Design and Material Concerns

Analysts point to Apple's decision to return to aluminium for the Pro series frame and camera housing. Aluminium is lighter but softer than titanium, making it more susceptible to scuffs and dents. The anodised coating used on corners and sharp edges does not always adhere strongly, leaving those points more vulnerable.

In a recent durability test, YouTube reviewer Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything highlighted how easily the coating chipped under pressure. Reports have also suggested Apple delayed or scrapped an anti-reflective, scratch-resistant coating that might have offered further protection.

Just got the new iPhone 17, and it already has a scratch! 😡 Super disappointing. If this aluminum scratches so easily, I’m worried it’ll start showing the metal underneath. Apple, this isn’t what I expected from a premium product! #iPhone17 #iPhone17Pro #Apple pic.twitter.com/VnPQVBVtjg — ar (@aldyei) September 20, 2025

The quality of the iPhone 17 series is disappointing.



Store display units have developed scratches and have their paint chipped off within the first couple of days.



If you’re planning to get one, silver is the colour to go for! pic.twitter.com/qv3CmYT8NL — sid (@immasiddx) September 20, 2025

Demo unit iPhone 17 Pro scratches on day 1… (it’s not even 24 hours yet)



Use a case immediately if you don’t wait to experience this kind of issue. I’m very disappointed with the quality here pic.twitter.com/zRjIQrl3zA — Bradley (@VerdeSelvans) September 19, 2025

iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max passed JerryRigEverything's durability test!



Both phones survived the bend test, although there is a "Scratch Gate" on the camera plateau due to the anodization process on the Aluminium body, especially on the edges.



The blue one is even more… pic.twitter.com/Fpb99Qf4rH — Alvin (@sondesix) September 21, 2025

“Just after the launch of the iPhone 17 Pro, many users worldwide are raising concerns 😌 Reports suggest that this time Apple may have skipped the aluminum frame set, and people feel it’s a major disappointment. Could this be Apple’s first real miss in years?”#iPhone17Pro pic.twitter.com/nYFcWin1rC — Nadeesha_Dinushal 👨‍💻 #UnlockeR#  (@nadeesha_____) September 23, 2025

Apple's Position

Apple has promoted the iPhone 17 Pro series as featuring Ceramic Shield back glass and improved drop resistance. The company has not claimed that the devices are immune to surface scratches, and it has not yet commented directly on the reports of cosmetic damage.

It remains unclear whether the issue is limited to heavily handled display units or is a common problem for everyday users. Accounts vary from minor scuffs and light scratches to a small number of deeper marks. For now, there have been no verified reports of widespread structural cracks or hardware failures.

What Buyers Should Do

Consumer technology outlets, including MacRumors, recommend using a protective case immediately, particularly for darker finishes such as Deep Blue where marks are more visible. A screen protector may also help limit scratches from everyday items such as coins, chargers or keys. UK shoppers have been advised to inspect new devices immediately after purchase and to make use of return or exchange policies if defects are found.

For consumers, the lesson may be one of moderated expectations. Protective accessories can reduce wear, but buyers should be prepared for visible marks to appear with daily use. As 'scratchgate' gains attention, the debate over design versus durability is likely to remain a point of contention in Apple's newest flagship generation.