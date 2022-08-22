Fans are already excited about when the company will release the next versions of their Macbook Pro and Mac Mini and what cool features they might have. Here are the latest rumours and speculations about the upcoming MacBook Pro 2023 as well as the next Mac Mini 2022, believed to be currently in development.

MacBook Pro 2023 release date and specs rumours

Apple fans can expect the upcoming MacBook Pro models to be significantly powerful and run faster. These performance improvements will be made possible thanks to the more upgraded chips powering the machines.

The updated 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will use M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, according to MacRumors. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that the M2 Max chip would offer up to a 12-core CPU, a significant improvement from the current 10-core CPU in the M1 Max. In addition, the M2 Max chip can have a maximum of up to a 38-core GPU, from the current 32-core maximum GPU in the M1 Max.

Gurman also revealed that the M2 Max would support up to 64GB of Unified Memory. While he did not reveal details about the M2 Pro's memory, it will likely be less powerful than the M2 Max.

Apple is reportedly working on OLED displays for its device, but it won't likely be featured in the upcoming MacBook Pro models. The technology is expected to be ready for deployment by 2024, which will be too late for the gadget's rumoured release date.

Speaking of the gadgets' launch date, fans are not likely to see the new models this year. Gurman hinted that Apple won't likely launch the next models this year, which means that the updated 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro release date will likely happen in 2023.

What we know about the next Mac Mini

Apple is reportedly working on at least one Mac Mini that will likely replace the Intel version of the gadget that the company has been selling until now. There are rumours that Apple is likely to tweak the design of the next Mac Mini, but no one knows for sure what the upcoming machine will look like.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed that the new Mac Mini models would sport the M2 and M2 Pro chips. The M2 chip will feature up to an 8-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU. No specs were given for the M2 Pro chip, but it is expected to be more powerful than the M2.

Some rumours say that the Mac Mini release date will happen in 2022, though the company has not yet revealed a specific date for its launch. However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says a 2022 launch is unlikely to happen and believes that Apple will release the new model in 2023.