Machine Gun Kelly gushed about his new girlfriend Megan Fox in a recent interview, and said that not only she is his "first love," he would also be down to marry her one day.

In his appearance on an episode of SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" on Wednesday, Machine Gun Kelly recalled his first meeting with Megan Fox on the set of their forthcoming film "Midnight in the Switchgrass."

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, said: "I didn't know what that (love) was until me and her made eye contact. That's when I was like, 'Whoa.'"

When the rapper was asked if it was love at first sight with the actress, he responded with, "Yeah, for sure."

"After I made the big chunk of the album (Tickets to My Downfall), I did fall in love for the first time. That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist," the 30-year-old explained.

The "Nerve" actor admitted that the only downside to their relationship was the constant media attention they attracted after they revealed that they are dating, as it had only been a few months since Megan split from her husband Brian Austin Green.

Megan and Brian were together for 15 years and married for 10 when they announced their separation in May. The 34-year-old shares three children with her ex-husband - sons Noah Shannon, seven, Bodhi Ransom, six, and Journey River, four.

"My house isn't gated, you know? So that's the one problem. Everyone knows where my house is, so it's like this odd moment, where I was kinda living my life super normal and the next day, there were paparazzi outside my house every day," the "Bad Things" singer said.

MGK also revealed that he would be down to marry the "Transformer" actress. When Stern said: "You're going to get married, I think. That's my prediction. You're going to marry Megan. I think this is going to happen. And I think Pete's (Davidson) going to be your best man. Am I correct?," MGK replied: "Wow, that's cool. Yeah. Down with that."