Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have made their relationship Instagram official, almost two months after they were first romantically linked together.

Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet Instagram picture with his new girlfriend and wrote that he waited for an "eternity" to find Megan Fox.

"Waited for eternity to find you again," the musician captioned the black and white mirror selfie of him and Megan. In the picture, the "Transformer" actress is dressed in a black bralette and black high-rise sweatpants, while Kelly, who is holding the phone, is wearing a black graphic T-shirt and black pants.

The "Bad Things" rapper has one arm wrapped around his girlfriend, and both of them are sticking their tongue out.

The post comes days after the couple spoke about their romance in their first joint interview, with Fox describing MGK as "two halves of the same soul." In conversation with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett for an episode of "Give Them Lala ... With Randall" last week, the actress said she always felt it was meant to be even before she first met MGK on the set of Randall's movie, "Midnight In the Switchgrass."

"I just felt it like, deep in my soul -- that something was going to come from that. So then, we met on set...I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," the 34-year-old said.

"Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away," the mother-of-three added.

The actress, who shares sons Noah Shannon, seven, Bodhi Ransom, six, and Journey River, three, with estranged husband Brian Austin Green, had confirmed her romance to the musician by holding his hands during a date night in Los Angeles earlier this month. The PDA-packed date for the couple, who starred together in the recent steamy video of MGK's song "Bloody Valentine," came just weeks after Fox and Green announced the end of their decade-old marriage.