Weeks after confirming their relationship by packing on PDA, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly gushed about each other in their first joint interview and also recalled the beginning of their romance.

During Wednesday's episode of "Give Them Lala ... With Randall," Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spoke to Lala Kent and Randall Emmett about their love story which started with their first meeting on the set of Randall's movie, "Midnight In the Switchgrass." The "Transformer" actress said that she always felt it was meant to be, and described her and MGK as "two halves of the same soul."

The 34-year-old recalled that she signed on the movie before Kelly was finalised, but once she found out that they would be co-stars, she knew "something was going to come from that."

"I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And he was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,'" Fox recalled, adding that she gave that reaction as she knew "some wild s**t was going to happen." "I just felt it like, deep in my soul -- that something was going to come from that. So then, we met on set," she explained.

And though MGK, real name Colson Baker, wasn't that confident about the connection, he would wait outside Megan's trailer every day to catch one glimpse of eye contact. The 30-year-old musician revealed during the podcast: "She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer. And I would just sit there and hope."

Meanwhile, Megan claimed that their seemingly instant connection was written in the stars, and she knew the "Bad Things" singer was more than her soulmate. "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said.

"Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away," the mother-of-three added.