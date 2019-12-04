Maddison Brown is speaking up about rumours that she is dating Liam Hemsworth after they were spotted kissing on the streets in New York City.

Fans have since shared speculations that the "Dynasty" actress and Hemsworth are a new couple, after photos of them hugging leaked online. The "Hunger Games" actor has yet to address the real status of his relationship with the 22-year-old Australian actress, but the latter finally commented on the rumours in a recent interview.

Brown finally broke her silence on those dating speculations by not talking about it. She said she prefers to keep her personal life private.

"I'm not answering that question. My rule is not talking about my personal life," Brown told the Daily Telegraph when asked if she is single.

She also addressed the media attention surrounding her personal life, especially those Hemsworth dating rumours, and said she does not mind them. She said it is "human nature" to be curious and to want to gossip so she understands where the speculations are coming from.

"I can understand it from an objective point of view why people are interested. It doesn't really bother me too much I don't really pay attention to it," the "Strangerland" actress explained.

Brown and the 29-year-old Hemsworth were first linked in early October when photos of them strolling around NYC appeared online. Netizens have since been curious, and the latest pictures of them locked in each other's embrace while they kissed on the street seemed to confirm the rumours that they are dating.

Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Maddison Brown in NYC streets â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/9KwJBdBzE5 — best of liam hemsworth (@postsliam) October 12, 2019

At the time, a source said their relationship is still new and that they are enjoying getting to know each other. Hemsworth is reportedly taking it slow with the young model but he is definitely interested in her.

Brown would be Hemsworth's first relationship after his divorce from Miley Cyrus. He and the "Wrecking Ball" singer dated on-and-off for ten years before they got married for just eight months. Cyrus has since moved on with Australian musician Cody Simpson. As for Hemsworth, his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky revealed that he was devastated after the divorce and he spent time to heal in the company of his family, especially with his brother Chris' family in Australia.