Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are very much in love with each other and believe that their reunion gives them a second chance to plan for their future.

The couple reportedly feels that they were fated to be together again after they nearly got married. A Hollywood insider told People that they consider themselves "the loves of each other's lives." They could not be happier now to be "madly in love." Another source close to the couple said that the "Batman" star is "very happy" in his relationship with the 51-year old because she is "wonderful for him."

Read more Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez eager to 'start their lives together' as married couple

Lopez and the 48-year-old Affleck first met on the set of their film "Gigli." They fell in love and started dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November. They had planned a wedding in September 2003 but postponed it before they officially ended their engagement in January 2004.

At the time they said their busy schedules and the media's intrusion into their private lives contributed to the split. They have remained friendly with each other in the years to come.

The "Hustlers" star eventually married singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme, 13. They divorced and she moved on with Alex Rodriguez. But it was not long after they announced their breakup in April that she reunited with her "Gigli" costar in May.

Affleck also got married and divorced Jennifer Garner, then dated actress Ana de Armas before he got back together with Lopez. Suffice to say, their paths were meant to cross again. But this time "they want to do everything they can to make this work." Sources claimed that she "believes that it just wasn't meant to be then and feels like they've been given a second chance."

The couple is said to be looking forward to their future together with their blended families. The "Justice League" star is reportedly getting along well with the singer's children as they slowly get to know each other.

The twins are said to also be amenable to a move from Miami to L.A. as Lopez and Affleck have recently been spotted house-hunting in the area. "Everything seems to be running smoothly" for them as they take this big step toward their future amid claims that they already plan to live together.