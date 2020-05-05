Madonna has been lately raising quite a few eyebrows due to her questionable stand on the coronavirus pandemic. After stirring controversy by calling the COVID-19 illness "the great equaliser," the pop-star has angered the public by attending an in-person party just days after she was tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

Madonna has been receiving a lot of flak for attending a non-distant social gathering on Saturday night, which was held to celebrate her photographer friend Steven Klein's birthday. The pictures from the party that have surfaced on the internet show Madonna and other guests abandoning face masks and other social distancing measures.

According to a Page Six report, the 61-year-old flew to New York from the United Kingdom where she has been quarantining, to attend the party which was being hosted at Steven Klein's horse farm, West Kill Farm in Bridgehampton. The party was also attended by nightlife legend Susanne Bartsch, performer Joey Arias, and Marcy Richardson, a pole dancer who appeared in "Hustlers." A number of virtual guests were in attendance for the gathering broadcast on Zoom by V magazine.

The reported in-person party flouting social distancing norms comes just days after the "Hung Up" singer revealed that she has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, suggesting that she unknowingly had the illness but recovered from it. Even though there has been no confirmation on if the antibodies can grant a person immunity from spreading the disease or a second infection, the mother-of-six has a different notion about it and has decided to "breathe in the COVID-19 air."

Madonna uploaded a video to her Instagram account on her Friday, where she made her "quarantine diary" entry from behind a typewriter, a running motif of her Madame X personality. In the clip, the singer says: "I took a test the other day, and found out that I have the antibodies. So tomorrow, I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car, and I'm going to roll down the window, and I'm gonna breathe in ... I'm going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yep. I hope the sun is shining."

"People don't understand the importance of words, the power of words, that words are actions, and we can't take them back," she added in the video.

According to a statement released by the World Health Organisation, there is not enough evidence about the effectiveness of antibody-mediated immunity to guarantee the accuracy of an "immunity passport" or "risk-free certificate."

"People who assume that they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive test result may ignore public health advice. The use of such certificates may therefore increase the risks of continued transmission," WHO stated.

Meanwhile, Madonna has been doing philanthropic work to help the coronavirus relief efforts. She teamed with Reform Alliance to donate 100,000 masks to jails and prisons, and also pledged $12.5 billion for global coronavirus fundraiser.