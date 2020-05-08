Weeks after announcing that she was tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, Madonna has revealed that she was sick during her tour in Paris, France, in March.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Madonna revealed that she was sick on her Madame X Tour in Paris seven weeks ago, but thought that it was just "a very bad flu."

The 61-year-old, who was recently criticised for attending an in-person party despite being tested positive for the antibodies, wrote on Instagram: "Im Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!!"

"And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus—I am not currently sick," she wrote alongside a screenshot of a news article about her donating $1.1 million for research for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The "Hung Up" singer, who got cured of the respiratory disease without knowing that she had it in the first place, revealed that she along with many other artists at her Paris show were sick at the time.

"When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time," the mother-of-six wrote in the caption.

The pop-star added that she and the other artists believed they just a very bad flu. "Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power! #covid19," she concluded her post.

Earlier this week, Madonna had revealed in an Instagram video that she has been tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, and so has decided to "breathe in the COVID-19 air." Though it hasn't been ascertained if having the antibodies can grant a person immunity from catching or spreading the disease, Madonna had said: "So tomorrow I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car, I'm going to roll down the window and I'm going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining."