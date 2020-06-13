NBA legend and "GOAT" point-guard Earvin "Magic" Johnson will get his own documentary produced by XTR, H.wood Media, NSV, and Delirio Films modelled after the Michael Jordan-centric "The Last Dance."

According to MSN, The still untitled documentary will include interviews with Johnson as well as archival footage from his Hall of Fame career. Filmmakers are said to have received "unprecedented access" to Johnson, and a premiere date is tentatively scheduled for some time in 2021.

"The Last Dance" is a 10-part mini-series focused on Michael Jordan's career as a player, and his journey with the Chicago Bulls and the six NBA championships he won with the team.

Magic Johnson is an NBA Legend enshrined in the Naismith Hall of Fame twice and honoured as one of the 50 Greatest Players of All Time. He is regarded as the best point guard to have ever played the game.

Johnson is also a five-time NBA Champion, three-time Finals MVP, three-time regular-season MVP, 12-time All-Star, 4-time NBA Assist Leader, 2-time NBA Steals Leader, and he still holds the all-time record for most assists per game at 11.2.

Johnson led the Los Angeles Lakers to the 1991 NBA Finals even after fellow legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar retired. Together with James Worthy, they were the first team defeated by Jordan's Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals in their journey to achieve dominance in the 1990's and NBA greatness. Both Johnson and Worthy played for the Lakers in their entire NBA career.

Like Jordan, Magic Johnson retired from the league while still playing at his best, but this is where their parallelism ends. While Jordan left on his own accord, Johnson was "kicked-out" of the league. In 1991, he tested positive for the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). With the stigma attached to the disease at the time, other players protested against Johnson, and that led him to abruptly retire.

HIV/AIDS during the '80s mostly affected the LGBT community and was largely regarded as a "gay disease." Citing health concerns and rumours that he is homosexual led Johnson to quit the league. He became an advocate to dispel the stereotype that HIV/AIDS is "gay cancer."

Health and Social Justice concerns are two significant issues plaguing the NBA, the USA, and the world as a whole today. The documentary will surely touch on very timely and relevant issues.