Jerry Fort, the 25-year-old gamer known online as Void Only, has died after years of battling interstitial lung disease. His family says he passed away on 29 October 2026, following a series of infections and worsening medical complications.

Fort captured widespread attention earlier this year when he shared an emotional message from his hospital bed: he simply wanted to live long enough to play Grand Theft Auto 6. His story brought together thousands of supporters, who donated to help fund the lung transplant he desperately needed.

His Wish To Play GTA 6 Reached Thousands

Fort's story went viral in August after he posted a TikTok video explaining that he was hospitalised and waiting for a lung transplant. He had been living with interstitial lung disease since he was 17, a condition that causes inflammation and scarring of the lungs.

In the video, he described the unusual difficulties surrounding his operation. His lungs were reportedly attached to his chest wall, making their removal particularly dangerous and complicated.

His caption captured the simple wish behind the emotional post: 'I just want to play GTA VI. Rockstar and their delays, man.' The remark resonated with gaming fans, many of whom promised to buy him the game if he survived long enough to play it. Others encouraged him to keep fighting, while his story spread across social media.

Fort's mother, Paris Fort, had also organised a GoFundMe campaign titled 'Help My Son Reach His Lung Transplant'. The fundraiser initially sought $15,000 (£11,200) to help with medical expenses, relocation and recovery costs.

However, donations quickly exceeded the target. By the time of his death, the campaign had reportedly collected more than $96,000 (£71,500) from approximately 5,000 contributors.

Family Shares Heartbreaking News

In a TikTok update posted on 2 November, a family member explained that Fort's health had deteriorated after he developed a severe infection several weeks before his death. According to the account, the infection caused his lungs to fill with blood. Doctors reportedly warned the family that he was unlikely to survive and discussed hospice care as an option.

Fort initially chose to continue treatment, remaining on life-support equipment, including extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), which can temporarily support heart and lung function when a patient's organs cannot work adequately on their own.

However, his condition continued to worsen. On 28 October, he reportedly told his family that he was ready to stop fighting.

The following morning, the family said he had developed another infection overnight. His blood work deteriorated, and his organs began shutting down. His loved ones returned to his bedside, where they found that he was no longer responding as he had the previous day.

The family member described his final moments as peaceful, saying he was no longer fighting, hurting or struggling.

Update: Jerry (VoidOnly) has sadly passed away on October 29th as confirmed by his sister, due to an infection following the transplant surgery.Rest in peace, Legend. https://t.co/HszEIzZTBH — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) November 2, 2026

Supporters Helped Make His Final Months Special

Fort's family expressed gratitude to everyone who donated, shared his story and offered encouragement during his medical battle. They said the support helped make his final months meaningful, adding that he had been happy to see his dreams beginning to come true.

Beyond playing GTA 6, Fort also hoped to share his music with a wider audience. His family said he wanted people to hear his voice and discover the creative work he had been making.

A balloon release is reportedly being planned in his memory, although a date has not yet been announced. Fort's death comes just weeks before Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to launch on 19 November 2026. For Fort, the game had represented something more than another highly anticipated release: it was a reason to hope for more time.