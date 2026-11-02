Island Boys rapper Flyysoulja was hospitalised after reportedly overdosing on cocaine, benzodiazepines and Percocet, according to TMZ.

The rapper, whose real name is Alex Venegas, told the publication that the incident happened on 29 October 2026. He was taken to a Miami-area trauma unit and remained in hospital until Monday, 2 November.

According to TMZ, Flyysoulja said he had been celebrating the purchase of a new condominium and car when the incident occurred. He also said he was placed under Florida's Baker Act for an involuntary mental health examination.

Hospitalisation and Baker Act Examination

In a report published on 2 November, TMZ said Flyysoulja had previously struggled with substance use but had stopped taking drugs for a period before the reported overdose.

The 25-year-old rapper said he was released from hospital four days after the incident. However, he has not disclosed the quantities of the substances involved or provided further details about the medical treatment he received.

Music magazine Complex also reported the hospitalisation, citing TMZ's original report. Baller Alert covered the incident and repeated details attributed to the rapper's account.

The Baker Act, formally known as Florida's Mental Health Act, allows certain individuals to be taken to a receiving facility for an involuntary mental health examination.

Under Florida law, an involuntary examination may be authorised when there is reason to believe a person has a mental illness and, as a result, may pose a serious risk of harm to themselves or others, or may be unable to care for themselves.

Previous Mental Health Evaluation and Rehabilitation

The latest incident comes nearly a year after Flyysoulja was detained under the Baker Act in November 2025 following an episode at his Miami-area home.

According to TMZ, the rapper had taken multiple substances before experiencing what was described in reports as a drug-induced psychotic episode. During the incident, he reportedly damaged parts of his home while unknowingly livestreaming his actions.

In a follow-up interview with TMZ, Flyysoulja acknowledged his substance-use problems and expressed gratitude for receiving assistance.

'I have a substance issue, not a mental problem,' he said, describing his understanding of the incident.

On 25 January 2026, the rapper told TMZ that he was preparing to enter detox to address his substance use.

'I'm going to detox right now to get the help to become a better version of myself and to become a better dad,' he said.

He also acknowledged that he had sought treatment before but wanted to approach his recovery more seriously.

The reported overdose came approximately nine months after that announcement. However, he has not confirmed whether he completed the planned treatment or provided further details about his recovery.

Island Boys' Rise to Fame

Flyysoulja rose to prominence alongside his twin brother, Franky Venegas, who performs under the stage name Kodiyakredd.

The brothers became widely recognised in 2021 after their performance of 'I'm an Island Boy' went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms.