A 64-year-old Virginia man has been charged with felony abduction and domestic assault after allegedly taping his wife to a basement chair so he could watch an American football match without interruption

Terry Ward was taken into custody following an emergency domestic disturbance call at his home in Richmond at approximately 11:30pm on Sunday, 11 October 2026.

According to criminal complaint documents obtained by regional monitoring organisation Virginia Statewide Incidents, responding police officers discovered the victim with visible physical marks and sticky adhesive residue across both arms after she was reportedly bound to a seat for between 30 and 45 minutes.

Sources familiar with the investigation alleged that Ward immobilised his spouse in the subterranean cellar before heading upstairs to view televised football coverage undisturbed.

The suspect faces a Class 5 felony abduction count alongside a Class 1 misdemeanour charge for domestic assault on a family member.

Scheduled to appear before the Richmond Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court on 10 November 2026, Ward maintains the presumption of innocence whilst legal observers note the case has re-examined research into sports and household abuse.

Late-Night Emergency Call and Basement Restraint

Officers reportedly responded to the Richmond home where Ward's wife told them she had been secured to a chair with tape.

The responding officer allegedly documented marks and tape residue on both her arms. The complaint recorded by police officers also described Ward acknowledging that he had tied his wife to the chair and left her in the basement.

Why he allegedly restrained his wife remains a separate question. Virginia Statewide Incidents attributed the football connection to people familiar with the incident, rather than to an independently authenticated police finding. Neither a particular game nor a result has been established as a trigger.

The reported accusations carry potentially serious consequences. Under Virginia Code Section 18.2-47, abduction includes unlawful detention by force, intimidation or deception intended to deprive someone of their liberty. It is generally a Class 5 felony unless another penalty applies.

Section 18.2-57.2 ordinarily treats assault and battery against a family or household member as a Class 1 misdemeanour, subject to exceptions. The precise wording and counts against Ward still need confirmation from court records. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The woman's identity has not been disclosed. Beyond the marks described in the purported complaint, no independently verified account exists of her injuries or medical treatment.

Ward's legal representatives have not released a public statement addressing the allegations, and no formal plea has been entered on the court docket.

Football and Domestic Violence Research in Focus

The case spread through football-focused social media accounts, including Football Forever, although those posts do not establish what happened inside the house.

The reported football connection also raises questions about research examining sporting results and intimate partner violence. Those studies concern broader patterns and cannot establish Ward's alleged conduct or motive.

In a 2011 study, economists David Card and Gordon Dahl examined police reports during NFL seasons. They found an approximately 10% increase in reported violence at home by men against female partners when heavily favoured local teams unexpectedly lost.

Close losses showed no statistically significant effect. Their findings did not mean that every football defeat leads to violence, or that a sporting result explains any individual allegation.

A June 2026 study by University of Georgia researcher Clay Collins re-examined the issue using a 25-year crime dataset. Its main analysis found no statistically significant relationship between unexpected NFL defeats and intimate partner violence.

Some restricted samples produced different results. That divergence makes it especially important not to present the older 10% figure as a universal rule. Nor should anyone assume football caused the alleged events in Richmond.

Upcoming November Arraignment and Ongoing Judicial Proceedings

Ward is reportedly scheduled to appear at Richmond Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court on 10 November 2026. Following his initial arrest, Ward was transferred to a local detention centre for formal booking and custodial processing.

State judicial records confirm that court officials continued his preliminary arraignment and formal bond hearings. Richmond court administrators noted that continuing preliminary hearings gives legal counsel adequate time to review prosecution affidavits.

The upcoming hearing will set conditions of release, schedule preliminary evidentiary examinations, and address legal representation.

Legal observers note that domestic relations courts in Virginia routinely enforce strict protective orders prohibiting contact between accused spouses during pre-trial intervals.

Police investigators have concluded their initial on-scene inquiries, with state prosecutors preparing the formal charging indictment.