A man in the USA has been arrested for trying to drown his two-year-old daughter in a pond after locking his five-year-old son in a car.

The man, identified as 42-year-old Timothy Ryan Shipman, took his kids to Pali Adventures summer camp grounds in California.

He then lied to the staff there to gain entry to the camp grounds where the pond was located. Shipman then locked his son in his vehicle and attempted to drown his daughter.

The girl may not have been alive today if it were not for the staff there. They managed to rescue the children just in time and called the police.

"Some of the staff at the camp were able to retrieve the children and keep them safe until deputies and medical personnel arrived," said Gloria Huerta of the Sheriff's Department.

Both children were taken to a nearby hospital for medical check-ups. They have now been handed over to their mother.

The police have not yet been able to establish the motive behind Shipman's horrific actions. He has been accused of attempted murder and his bail has been set at $1 million (£864,000), according to a report in The Mirror.

