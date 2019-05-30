A man was electrocuted to death while usng his mobile phone that was on charge. The incident took place in Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima province Monday.

The 22-year-old unnamed man was alone at his apartment and was expecting a visit from his relative Monday night. However, when the relative arrived and knocked on the door, no one responded. After waiting for a while, the relative broke open the door, only to find the victim lying motionless on the bed.

When the relative went closer to the victim, he realized the man was dead. The victim was holding his phone in his hand which was connected to the socket. The man's finger had "burst." Autopsy revealed that the man had died five hours before the relative arrived at the apartment, World of Buzz reported.

Describing the man as "hard working," the victim's mother said he would help his parents even when he was young and would also go to the market with her to help in selling vegetables.

In a similar incident in February, a 24-year-old man was found electrocuted to death at his apartment in Thailand. The house owner found Kritsada Supo lying dead in his bed. The victim was using his earphones while the phone was on charge and his ears were "fried." Police said the incident took place because the victim was using a cheap charger to charge the phone.

"People can be exposed to dangers when using cheap chargers, which are normally produced by uncertified companies," police said.

In another similar incident in Indonesia earlier this year, a seven-year-old was electrocuted to death while using his grandmother's mobile phone that was on charge. Alfani Yeskiel Tuke's grandmother found the boy lying on the floor motionless when she returned home after grazing cows. Hearing the woman's screams, a neighbor rushed to the home, turned off the power supply and removed the phone from the victim's grip. Police reached the spot and pronounced the boy dead.

This article originally appeared in IBTimes US.