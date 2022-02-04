An Ohio man has been arrested for the brutal murder of his mother on Monday. The suspect, Dorian White, reportedly stabbed his mother Melissa Graham more than 20 times and only stopped to catch his breath.

The 24-year-old made the attack on his 46-year-old mother in a parking lot outside his Grove City apartment home on the 2900 block of Addison Drive. According to a police case report obtained by People magazine, law enforcement responded to a call of a man stabbing a female around 6pm on Monday. Eyewitnesses told police that the suspect stabbed the woman multiple times and began to kick her while she was on the ground.

The police found the man outside carrying the murder weapon near the crime scene. They rushed the woman to OhioHealth Grant Medical Centre, but she could not survive her injuries.

The accused told the police that he had called the victim to his home and asked her to bring over some groceries. An arrest affidavit filed in Franklin County Municipal Court read that when the woman arrived, her son "met her outside, macing her and then stabbing her more than 20 times and he only stopped stabbing her because he got tired."

Police have ascertained that the woman's death was premeditated murder. Grove City police Lt. Jason Stern said, "He did plan it in advance. He faked a reason to get her over there."

White also confessed to killing his mother in his statement to the police. He allegedly said during the interview that he feels "bad" for the killing but believes that his mother "deserved it."

Lt. Stern said about the victim's death, "It is as tragic as it gets. Here she is trying to help out her kid. It really breaks your heart."

A preliminary hearing into the matter is scheduled for February 10. The accused who has been charged with aggravated murder is being held on no bail at Jackson Pike Jail and has yet to enter a plea.