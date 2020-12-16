A man in New Orleans has been sentenced to five years of probation on Monday for deceiving women into changing his nappies while pretending to be afflicted with physical and mental disabilities. Rutledge Deas, 30, was arrested in November 2019 by Louisiana State Police after a woman who "cared" for him contacted authorities acting on suspicion of his malicious activities.

At the time of his arrest, police said Deas used an online babysitting app called UrbanSitter to hire a college student to look after his fabricated 18-year-old younger brother named Cory.

He would pose as Cory and pretended to be physically and mentally impaired while the home help worker looked after his needs and changed his soiled diapers for a duration of one year. He would send text messages to his female caregivers saying he needed to be potty trained, needed his "diapee" changed and that he required a child's booster seat.

One woman had looked after this man whom she believed was Cory on ten occasions. Documents state how Deas would become aroused and then suck on a baby's pacifier while she changed his diapers.

The unsuspecting "babysitters" never met the older brother who supposedly hired them as Deas made payments through an Apple online app. However, one woman started to get suspicious after he attempted to use another method to pay her on November 6, 2019.

After looking over his profile she noticed another exchange of money between Deas and another man. She found a profile under the name Rory Deas when she looked at the other man's friend list on Facebook, which made her report the incident to authorities. State Police secured warrants to arrest Deas and took him into custody.

He told investigators that wanting to be treated like an infant was due to the trauma he experienced during childhood and that it brought him "back to a time and place where he was at peace."

Deas was charged with 10 counts of sexual battery and human trafficking for convincing a series of women to change his nappies for his sexual arousal. Criminal District Court Judge Hunter Harris ordered a five year probation period after Deas pleaded guilty to four counts of human trafficking, possession of methamphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to an article on Nola.com, Deas was also ordered to maintain employment, undergo internet addiction counselling, lay off social media and complete 400 hours of community service.