A 31-year-old man, Sean Maurice, has been jailed for 10 years for killing his father in a frenzied knife attack at their home in Bromley, south-east London, in September 2021.

The incident was reported to the police by a neighbour after the man's father, Paul Maurice, managed to drag himself to their house to seek help. They had found him slumped on their doorstep.

The man had been stabbed 30 times in the back and in the chest. The paramedics tried to help him, but could not save him.

Sean was found a few hours later by the police following a brief manhunt. "I've got nothing to lose. You lot are trying to arrest me because I beat up my dad who abused me, he raped me... and you want to arrest me? What kind of f** justice is that?" he told officers as he was being arrested.

The man admitted to manslaughter at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, claiming that he lost control during a confrontation with his father. He was cleared of murder charges during the trial.

During the hearing of the case, Judge Dennis Watson, KC accepted that the abuse had inflicted lasting damage on Sean, according to a report in The Mirror.

"During the trial you spoke of your father's violence and his physical abuse of you. Your sister and brother spoke of similar abuse at his hands and on the evidence I have heard, I accept that your experiences were the worst," he said. "This must have contributed to your erratic behaviour and deteriorating mental health," the judge added.

He noted that Sean had become upset after his father refused to let him stay at his house. He then went to his father's house on September 14 and stabbed him multiple times in the back and chest.

Sean had started using drugs and alcohol to deal with his problems. He had even been detained under the Mental Health Act in July 2021. He went to rehab but relapsed after a few weeks.