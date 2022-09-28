A 27-year-old man in the UK tried to FaceTime his girlfriend's father as he was torturing her at a house in Toxteth. Liverpool. The horrific incident took place in February of this year.

The man, identified as Lewis Dunn, kept his 21-year-old girlfriend against her will at his house in Toxteth. He then tortured her for almost two days before the victim managed to escape from him.

Dunn burnt his partner with cigarettes, stabbed her in the shoulder with a screwdriver, and punched and spat on her. He even threatened to cut her toes off.

The horrific torture did not end there. At one point, he FaceTimed the woman's father to show him the injuries he had inflicted upon her. However, her father missed the call.

The woman managed to escape and ran through the streets screaming for help. She then hid in a bin to get away from her abuser. The police were informed of the stabbing incident on February 24. The woman was then admitted to a local hospital.

Dunn fled from the scene and remained at large for weeks before the police finally managed to arrest him on March 16. He was charged with multiple offences. The woman suffered 23 separate injuries, including a double jaw fracture, broken knuckle, and cigarette burns to her lips, her right temple, and behind her left ear.

He was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court. He admitted to false imprisonment, inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and three counts of criminal damage.

He has also been handed a restraining order preventing him from contacting his girlfriend indefinitely, per a report in The Mirror. The man had seven previous convictions, including assaults in 2014 and 2017.

A report in the Liverpool World stated that the woman had gone to see Dunn voluntarily after he smashed her parents' cars and living room windows. She later admitted to her mother that she went to see him because "if she didn't come to talk to him he would come back to the house and cause more damage."