Manchester United striker Antony is reportedly set to face police questioning over allegations that he assaulted multiple women, including his former partner.

Antony has not played for Manchester United since featuring in their 3-1 loss at Arsenal in the beginning of September. Following the international break earlier this month, Manchester United delayed Antony's return amid the ongoing investigation in his case.

Antony to face police questioning

The 23-year-old Brazilian playmaker was spotted at Sao Paulo airport for flights to Spain and then Manchester. In the coming days, Antony will meet with police to deny the claims made against him.

"Antony is adamant he has done nothing wrong and wants to sit down with officers and let them ask him questions. He has nothing to hide and will hand over anything they want to see including his mobile phone.

"He wants to be exonerated as quickly as possible so he can get on with his football career again without any distractions," a source close to Antony said in an interview.

Accusations against Antony

Antony's case is being handled by Brazilian authorities and Greater Manchester Police. Earlier this month, Antony's ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin alleged that the footballer assaulted her on separate occasions between June 2022 and May this year. Cavallin said that Antony assaulted her physically, threatened to kill her and also attacked her with a glass.

Soon after Cavallin's statements, the Brazilian national team dropped Antony from their squad for their World Cup qualifier fixtures during the international break, where they took on Bolivia and Peru. Brazil instead called up Gabriel Jesus in place of Antony and the South American giants went on to win both games.

Cavallin accused Antony of first attacking her when she was pregnant with their child last year on their holiday in Brazil. She claimed 23-year-old Antony became furious after spotting her in a nightclub he was also at, and "put her in the car, repeatedly assaulted her and threatened to throw her out of the car at high speed".

Antony allegedly attacked Cavallin for the second time in January this year. The social media influencer claimed that Antony attacked her "with a headbutt" in a Manchester hotel room, leaving her with a cut head that needed treatment from a doctor.

The third attack on Cavallin happened in May when Antony "tried to attack her face with a glass" during an argument. While trying to defend herself, Cavallin said she had suffered a deep wound to a finger on her right hand which left the bone exposed.

After Cavallin's statements, two more women came forward with similar accusations against Antony - Rayssa de Freitas and Ingrid Lana.

Cavallin calls for Antony's suspension

Earlier, Cavallin also asked Manchester United to suspend Antony and part ways with the Brazilian striker just like they did with Mason Greenwood.

Manchester United have delayed Antony's return following the international break, but the Brazil international has not been suspended yet. Slamming the Red Devils' decision not to suspend Antony after the recent revelations about the player, Cavallin said it was "disappointing" to see the forward on the pitch despite being under investigation for violence against multiple women.

These accusations against Antony were made just a few days after Manchester United parted ways with Greenwood. Even though charges against the Englishman were dropped, the Old Trafford club came to the conclusion that it would be best for them and the player if he moved away. Greenwood is currently on loan at La Liga club Getafe.

Antony made four appearances for Manchester United this season before his return to the side was delayed. He is yet to score this season.

The Old Trafford side paid £85 million to Ajax for Antony in the summer of 2022. In his maiden campaign for Manchester United, Antony finished with eight goals and three assists in 44 matches in all competitions.