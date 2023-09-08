Manchester United striker Antony has reportedly been accused by two more women of assault, following similar allegations made by his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin.

Antony is currently under investigation by Brazilian authorities and Greater Manchester Police after his former partner, Cavallin, alleged that the footballer assaulted her on separate occasions between June 2022 and May this year.

New accusations against Antony

After denying the claims made by his ex-girlfriend, Antony is now also facing accusations of abuse from two other women named Rayssa de Freitas and Ingrid Lana.

De Freitas, who is a student and influencer, reportedly filed a complaint against Antony last year in May, claiming she needed hospital treatment after an encounter with the Manchester United player in Sao Paulo. She claimed that Antony attacked her when they were in his car following a visit to a nightclub in Sau Paulo.

A third woman, Lana, who is a banker, has made allegations against Antony for pressuring her to have sex with him by pushing her against a wall. In the process, Lana banged her head on the wall.

In a televised interview with a Record journalist, Lana said: "He tried to have a relationship with me and I didn't want to. He pushed me against the wall and I hit my head. My purpose was just business. Arriving there [at his house] at his invitation, I realised he had ulterior motives." The interview will air on Sept. 10.

Statement from Antony's representatives

After Antony's ex-girlfriend made the accusations against him earlier this year, the Brazilian striker took to social media to deny those claims, saying he "trusts ongoing police investigations" to reveal the truth about his innocence.

Meanwhile, his representatives have also released a statement in the media: "The player Antony Matheus dos Santos has been the target of unfounded accusations made by his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin. Antony, through his defenders, has been closely following the police investigations within the scope of the ongoing inquiry at the 5th Police Station for the Defense of Women and trusts in the seriousness of the work of the police authority.

"The investigation is being carried out in judicial secrecy, with no further comments on its content. With respect for the principle of presumption of innocence, sober, impartial, cautious and professional treatment is expected from the media and the Civil Police, Public Prosecutor's Office and the Judiciary Act with impartiality and with respect for the right to defence. Antony will remain at the disposal of the police authorities, trusting that, in the end, the truth will prevail with the recognition of his innocence."

Manchester United's reaction

It was earlier reported that Manchester United were being accused of covering up assault accusations against Antony. Reacting to the same, the Red Devils released an official statement on their website.

"Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries. Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.

"As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse," read Man Utd's statement.

With the international break ongoing, Brazil are set to take on Bolivia and Peru in FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Following the recent allegations against Antony, the Brazil national side have dropped him for these fixtures.

Antony and Cavallin dated for two years and also lived together even while he was still playing for Dutch Eredivisie side Ajax, based in Amsterdam. Cavallin also moved to Manchester when Antony joined the Old Trafford side in the summer of 2022.

Manchester United paid Ajax £82 million and signed Antony on a five-year contract. He ended his maiden campaign with the Old Trafford side with eight goals in 44 matches in all competitions.