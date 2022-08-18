The US has had a string of shark sightings over the last few months, but one particular video from New York has now gone viral on social media. The jaw-dropping video shows a man wrestling a shark out of the water at a Long Island beach. It has taken social media by storm, with users expressing disbelief at what is seen happening in the video.

The clip shows a man in his swimming trunks trying to pull the angry shark out of the water at Smith Point Beach on Fire Island. A person in the video could be heard screaming, "Holy sh**."

“A man has been filmed wrestling with a shark on the shore of a popular Long Island beach, leaving fellow sun seekers screaming in terror.”https://t.co/yqOKxlay88 — Betterduck (@Betterduck) August 15, 2022

Emily Murray, who filmed the video, said that the man had been fishing in the waters off the beach when he caught the shark accidentally. She explained that he was trying "to unhook it and cut it free."

It is believed to be a mid-sized sand tiger shark, a non-aggressive species that are known to attack humans only when disturbed first. Other photos from the incident showed another man helping the fisherman release the shark back into the water.

This was not a one-off shark encounter at Smith Point Beach. There have been two other shark sightings since the beginning of July. In one of those incidents, a five-foot-long shark bit a lifeguard in training on the chest and hand.

Read more Shark attacks woman off British coast for first time since 1847

In another incident, two people were bitten by sharks in one day. One of them suffered a gash on the leg. However, none of them received any serious injuries, per a report in The Independent.

However, such incidents are not too common in the region, and the number of fatalities have been extremely low. New York state has reported only 13 shark attacks in the last century or so, per the Associated Press.

In a statement issued in July, New York Governor Kathy Hochul urged people to stay cautious. "We are taking action to expand patrols for sharks and protect beachgoers from potentially dangerous situations. I encourage all New Yorkers to listen to local authorities and take precautions to help ensure safe and responsible beach trips this summer," she said.