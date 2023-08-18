Manchester United faces backlash over Mason Greenwood reinstatement plan
The club has concluded its internal investigation on attempted rape and assault allegations against the player.
Manchester United is starting to feel the backlash after making an announcement earlier this week that they have concluded their internal investigation on the attempted rape and assault charges against Mason Greenwood.
While the club has not explicitly said that the player will soon be reinstated, various media outlets have started reporting that the striker will be welcomed back by the team early next week. The announcement is reportedly being delayed in order to avoid providing a distraction to Manchester United women's team players who are on international duty with England's Lionesses at the moment. They have a FIFA Women's World Cup final against Spain on Sunday, and the last thing the club wants is to rock the boat on the eve of such an important event.
However, even without any confirmation that Greenwood would be reinstated, the club is facing heat from multiple fronts. TV personality Rachel Riley has backed some fans who have been vocal about their desire to see the club drop Greenwood.
Riley, a known United die hard, has declared that she will stop supporting the club if they ultimately decide to reinstate Greenwood. She was responding to a tweet by a fan named Em, who said: "I will walk away from my club [if Mason Greenwood walks onto the field]."
Riley shared the interview with Em posted by The News Agents and responded: "I'm with Em, I won't be able to support United if Greenwood remains at the club...We've all seen and heard enough. Pretending this is ok would be a huge part of the problem."
The former "Strictly Come Dancing" contestant added: "It would be devastating for my club to contribute to a culture that brushes this under the carpet and send a message to perpetrators everywhere that you can continue to act as you wish with no consequences. I really hope they do the right thing."
Riley also pointed out that only 1% or reported rapes lead to conviction, perhaps pointing out that she is not satisfied even if Greenwood was never convicted of the charges that were made against him.
Channel 4's Countdown co-host is not the only one who is hoping to convince United executives to drop Greenwood. On Monday, fans staged a protest at Old Trafford before United's opening match of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Likewise, members of United's women's team have previously voiced their concerns. The club had vowed to consult their female players before making a decision, and it is unclear if they have already taken part in the deliberations. The club claims that a decision has not been made, even though the internal investigation has concluded. In a statement, United said that during the course of the investigation, they have "drawn on extensive evidence and context not in the public domain."
The public opinion towards Greenwood is one thing, but the club insists that they "have heard from numerous people with direct involvement or knowledge of the case."
The Red Devils assured that the welfare of the alleged victim was their top priority, but they also have responsibilities to Greenwood, who had been part of the club's youth system since he was seven years old.
Now 21, Greenwood has been suspended from playing and training with his teammates for 18 months. He was immediately ordered to train alone since his arrest in January 2022, and has continued to do so even after all charges against him were dropped in February earlier this year.
It has to be pointed out that prosecutors were left with no choice but to drop the case after the alleged victim and a number of other key witnesses refused to cooperate.
United's chief executive Richard Arnold is expected to make a decision on Greenwood's future in the next few days, with an announcement expected by Tuesday.
