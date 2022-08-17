Erik ten Hag has been chasing midfield reinforcements all summer, with Frenkie de Jong the Dutch coach's top target. The FC Barcelona midfielder has rejected the move to Manchester United, despite the Premier League side reaching a £70 million agreement with the Spanish outfit.

The Red Devils are not willing to give up hope of landing De Jong this summer, but as time passes, a positive conclusion seems improbable. The Netherlands international has absolutely no interest in leaving the Camp Nou for Old Trafford.

Despite their persistence for De Jong, United are slowly moving on with Ten Hag identifying alternative targets for the club to pursue before transfer deadline day. Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot was first on the list, along with Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo.

The 20-time English champions had agreed a £15 million fee rising to £20 million with the Serie A giants, but have thus far been unable to agree personal terms with Rabiot. According to The Athletic, as it stands, the move for the France international is on the verge of collapse.

The 27-year-old midfielder and agent Veronique Rabiot, his mother, are said to be demanding wages beyond United's means. It comes as a surprise as United had already promised to make Rabiot one of the highest-paid players at the club alongside Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen.

The second player on United's wanted list was Brighton starlet Caicedo. The Ecuador international joined the Seagulls in 2021, and has impressed onlookers despite playing only 12 games in all competitions for Graham Potter's side.

The 20-year-old has become a mainstay in the Brighton midfield, and starred as the South Coast club beat United 2-1 in their opening game of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Caicedo has also attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal and West Ham United.

The Red Devils turned down the chance to sign Caicedo in 2021 when he was available for just £4.5 million. The Ecuadorian is currently valued at over £30 million, but Brighton have made it clear that they have no intention of with the midfielder this summer.

Brighton lost Yves Bissouma to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the summer, and have therefore decided to hold on to Caicedo for at least one more season. United will have to continue their search for midfield reinforcements with Real Madrid star Casemiro the latest player on their radar.