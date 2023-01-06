Manchester United is causing Arsenal problems in the January transfer window despite targeting different players. Chelsea was initially expected to cause more heartache by targeting a move for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, who is the Gunners' number one target this month.

The North London club has been pursuing a move for Mudryk since December, but the Ukrainian outfit is playing hardball with the English Premier League leaders. Mikel Arteta's side has now had two bids knocked back, with Shakhtar demanding close to €95 million.

Arsenal's opening offer of €40 million plus €25 million in add-ons was rejected outright by the Ukrainian outfit. The English top-flight club came back with an improved €55 million base fee and a further €15 million in add-ons, but it has also been rejected.

The Shakhtar board is using United winger Antony as an example to hold Mudryk ransom. The Ukrainians feel that their winger is "stronger" than the Brazilian, and want at least as much as the €95 million the Red Devils paid for the former Ajax winger.

"We're not in a hurry to sell Mudryk, we don't need money... we consider Mykhaylo stronger than Antony so you can now understand the value," Shakhtar sporting director Carlo Nicolini told Calcio Napoli 24. "The price tag is clear."

Arsenal is unlikely to stump up the cash required to meet Shakhtar's hefty demand and are confident that a compromise can be reached. Mudryk's desire to join the north Londoners is clear, and he is hoping the move will come to fruition this month.

Meanwhile, Chelsea has entered the race for Mudryk, with Blues owner Todd Boehly looking for avenues to splash the cash. Shakhtar director Dario Srna was at Stamford Bridge for their loss against Manchester City on Thursday night, and has held talks over a move for the 22-year-old winger.

However, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Arsenal are not worried about Chelsea's threat, as they are confident of reaching an agreement with Shakhtar. Moreover, the player has his sights set on a move to the Emirates Stadium, and has constantly been sharing his admiration for the club on social media.