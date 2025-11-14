The Pacquiao name carries a legacy of grit, power, and global fame, forged in the boxing ring. Now, a new generation is stepping into the spotlight, but he is not just limiting himself to the squared circle.

Eman Bacosa Pacquiao, 21, who has recently captured public attention as the 'secret' son of Pambansang Kamao Manny Pacquiao, is officially launching a showbiz career, signing an exclusive contract with Sparkle GMA Artist Center, the talent management agency of the GMA Network.

This move confirms long-held speculation about his potential in the entertainment industry and comes just weeks after his headline-making victory in the 'Thrilla 2' boxing event. In an interview, Eman confirmed to Cabinet Files that he is now a Sparkle talent and that the agency is managing his television guestings. Viewers can expect to see him soon in various Kapuso Network programmes.

The Boxing Priority of Eman Pacquiao

Despite the glamour of his new contract, Eman remains clear-headed about his primary passion. While he is following his father's legendary footsteps in boxing, he views his entry into showbiz as a parallel path, not a replacement. His recent win at 'Thrilla 2' has solidified his credentials as a serious contender.

In an exclusive interview with Cabinet Files on 4 November 2025, Eman clarified his stance. He stated that he is open to showbiz possibilities if the right opportunities come along, but his main attention remains firmly fixed on his boxing career. This dual-focus suggests a strategic plan: building a public platform off the back of his athletic success while still pursuing glory in the ring.

The Surging Popularity of Eman Pacquiao

Eman's move into the mainstream comes as no surprise, given his explosive growth in popularity. His public profile has skyrocketed, providing a solid foundation for his new venture.

As a testament to his rising star power, his Facebook follower count has surged from 200,000 to well over half a million. This incredible growth is largely attributed to his 'Thrilla 2' victory and the intense media coverage surrounding his identity, and is a clear indicator of his escalating fame and broad public appeal. It shows he is not just riding on his family name but is actively building his own dedicated fanbase, making him a prime acquisition for Sparkle.

Eman Pacquiao on His Values-Driven Brand

This soaring popularity also makes product endorsements a near certainty. With his positive image and massive social media reach, brands are likely already taking notice.

Eman confirmed he is open to the possibility of accepting product endorsements, but with one major condition: they must align with his personal beliefs. 'As long as it's aligned with my values and if I believe in the product', he stated clearly. 'Just not gambling or any negative things'.

He explained that this boundary is rooted in his faith as a Christian. This careful, values-driven approach to his brand sets him apart and reinforces the 'good and positive image' he projects to the public.

The Family Honouring Eman Pacquiao

At the core of Eman's journey is his family. While he is the son of a global icon, he frequently pays tribute to the family unit that supports him. He dedicates all his boxing successes (including the 'Thrilla 2' win) to his mother, Joanna Rose Bacosa; his siblings; and his stepfather, Sultan Ramir Dino.

His social media posts often reflect this deep sense of loyalty and love. In one post, he wrote, 'They know my flaws but still continue to love me anyway. We are family'. In another, he shared, 'Family is Love!!! I love them all. Love one another. Jesus loves everyone. No Hate Just Love'.

He also frequently posts Bible verses, particularly those concerning the honour and respect due to one's parents, solidifying his public persona as one built on faith and family. With both a boxing and showbiz career now launching simultaneously, what's next for Eman Pacquiao is a question all eyes are waiting to see answered.

With a major boxing win at 'Thrilla 2' behind him and a new showbiz contract with Sparkle, Eman Pacquiao is simultaneously navigating two demanding worlds. He is balancing his father's legendary legacy with his own values-driven path, and all eyes are on his next move.