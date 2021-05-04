Marilyn Manson has denied the rape and sexual assault allegations levelled against him by "Game of Thrones" actress Esmé Bianco.

The songstress, who first opened up about her horrific experience with Manson in February this year, filed a lawsuit against him on Friday for sexually abusing, drugging, and torturing her multiple times. According to the lawsuit, Manson started making sexual advances disguised as "jokes" towards Bianco in 2007, two years after they first met.

The torture started when he brought Bianco to his home in Los Angeles in February 2009 to film a video for his song "I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies," during which he gave her drugs and alcohol, but no food for four days, "tied her to a prayer kneeler," "beat her with a whip" and "electrocuted her."

The lawsuit says the duo began a consensual sexual relationship in May that year, but the shock rocker, real name Brian Hugh Warner, allegedly bruised and bit Bianco and publicly groped her against her consent. He also enforced a "dress code," asked Bianco to "sit at his feet during press visits" and "verbally degraded her during interviews."

Bianco alleges that Manson convinced her to move in with him in 2011. During this time, he kept his apartment at 63 degrees "in near-total darkness," played "violent and sexually graphic films" and would berate her if she complained. She further claims Manson physically abused her during sex, cut her "with a Nazi knife," and posted the image of her injuries online without her consent. He also reportedly chased her around the house with an axe.

The lawsuit also claims that Manson's former manager and management company, Tony Ciulla and Ciulla Management Inc., were aware of the abuse and served as Bianco's "babysitter" when Manson was not around.

"It took Ms. Bianco years to understand the extent of Mr. Warner's physical, sexual, psychological, and emotional abuse. She deals with complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, anxiety, depression, and panic attacks to this day as a result," the lawsuit says.

A lawyer for Manson has claimed that the allegations made in the lawsuit are "provably false." "To be clear, this suit was only filed after my client refused to be shaken down by Ms. Bianco and her lawyer and give in to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred," his attorney Howard E. King said, as per Fox News.

At least 12 women including Bianco have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse against Manson since actress Evan Rachel Wood, who was once engaged to him, posted on Instagram on February 1 that he had "horrifically abused" her for years.

Meanwhile, a woman who dated the singer in the 1980s, beginning when he was just 18, says she fears that she turned him into a "monster" after breaking his heart. His first love, who asked to be named only as Rachelle, told Mail Online that he was shy, quiet, and immature when she met him, but formed a band and adopted the dark and twisted persona of Marilyn Manson after their breakup.

She also shared some poems he left on her car after their split, in which he referred to his clothes as "drenched in narcotic blood," and wrote: "I am now a mass of f***ing hate / Live or die I really don't care at this / point."

Manson had confirmed as much in his 1998 memoir "The Long Road Out of Hell." He described Rachelle as "cold-hearted, gorgeous and manipulative," and said she left him with "a scar deeper than any I've since inflicted on myself." He also said that their break-up led to him trying "to close myself off emotionally to the world and trust no one."

"It was partly out of anger and revenge that I wanted to get famous and make her regret dumping me," he wrote.