Marshawn Kneeland shocked the NFL world with his unexpected passing. Several flocked to his Instagram account to check his last post and see if there was something in it.

Marshawn Kneeland's Final Instagram Post Revisited

The former Dallas Cowboys defensive end had been inactive on social media. Marshawn Kneeland's last post was made on 10 October, nearly a month ago.

'Knew I was a trench baby, the way I had their mob psycho,' he captioned his post and added drive, gem, and money emojis.

Kneeland's carousel post included several shots of him playing on the field and some anime. It remains unknown if there was a hidden meaning behind his post, but that doesn't stop fans from speculating.

What Could Marshawn Kneeland's Final Instagram Mean?

Although the caption was short, it hinted that the late athlete acknowledged his history, coming from a challenging environment, by identifying himself as a 'trench baby.'

He also seemingly suggested that he was surrounded by chaotic energy and pressure by mentioning 'mob psycho.'

The emojis could hint at him celebrating his resilience and achievement. However, considering his death nearly a month after sharing the post, it could also suggest that there was unspoken weight or internal struggle.

Marshawn Kneeland's Followers React To His Death

Marshawn Kneeland's passing shocked many because they didn't see it coming. One commented, 'Can't believe it..RIP Marshawn.'

'You play and score on Monday night football then lose your life Thursday,' one added. 'Everyday isn't promise. May God continue to be with him and his family.'

Dallas Cowboys has released an official statement confirming Kneeland's passing on X, formerly Twitter. 'Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization,' the team wrote. 'Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.'

Kneeland's agent, Jonathan Perzley of Sportsstars, also confirmed the devastating news in a post on Instagram. According to him, he was 'shattered' with the news because Kneeland was 'my client and dearest friend.'

He added that losing someone as talented and good as Kneeland 'is a pain I can hardly put into words.' He hoped that those who grieve Kneeland's passing, like him, including his family and teammates, would 'feel the support of the entire football community.'

Perzley concluded his message by asking fans to give Kneeland's loved ones the 'privacy and compassion they need.'

Marshawn Kneeland's Cause Of Death Revealed

Authorities confirmed that Kneeland died on Wednesday night from an 'apparent self-inflicted gunshot,' People reported.

Kneeland was involved in a police chase north of Dallas prior to his death. Authorities reportedly tried to stop him due to a traffic violation, but he did not comply. They discovered his body three hours later.

Kneeland's car reportedly crashed in the southbound lanes of the Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway in Frisco.