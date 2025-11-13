Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died in an apparent suicide just hours after his pregnant girlfriend alerted police that he was in severe distress, according to newly released dispatch audio and statements from those close to the player.

The 24-year-old NFL star was found dead on 6 November 2025 after sending a heartbreaking 'goodbye' message to family members.

The tragedy has shocked the sports world and reignited urgent conversations about mental-health pressures facing young professional athletes.

Pregnant Girlfriend Alerted Police

Dispatch logs, Kneeland's girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, who is expecting the couple's first child, contacted police shortly before midnight on 5 November. She reported that she was worried about his safety and feared he might 'do something to harm himself,' prompting officers to conduct a welfare check.

Police arrived at the home and noted that Kneeland's car was outside, but no one answered the door. The situation was recorded as a welfare concern, and officers left after receiving no response.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer later confirmed during a press conference that Mancera is pregnant, describing the situation as 'a devastating tragedy for a young family that was just beginning.'

Distressing Text Sent to Family

Hours after the welfare check, Kneeland sent what police dispatchers described as a 'goodbye' message to family members. Relatives immediately attempted to reach him and contacted law enforcement again when they were unable to get through.

Shortly afterwards, Kneeland left his home. Officers later located his vehicle after a brief pursuit. It was reported that he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, though the medical examiner's final ruling is still pending. Authorities have stated that no foul play is suspected.

A Promising NFL Career Cut Short

Kneeland, a standout defensive end at Western Michigan University, was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He had recently made headlines for scoring his first NFL touchdown on Monday Night Football and was widely viewed as one of the team's most promising emerging players.

Tributes from teammates, friends and former coaches have filled social media since the news of his death. Western Michigan University issued a statement calling him 'a beloved teammate, competitor and friend.' One former teammate wrote, 'Marshawn was ready to be a father.' He talked about it every day. This is beyond heartbreaking.'

Spotlight On Mental Health In Professional Sport

Kneeland's death has renewed calls for stronger mental-health support within elite athletics. Sports psychologists note that young players often face immense pressure as they transition from college programmes into the NFL, where expectations, identity and public scrutiny collide.

'Identity, pressure, expectations and uncertainty converge at once,' one expert said. 'Without strong support systems, it can be overwhelming.'

The Dallas Cowboys have since created a memorial fund to support Mancera and her unborn child, describing Kneeland as 'a hardworking young man with a bright future.'

A Child Who Will Never Meet His Father

Friends say Kneeland had frequently spoken about wanting to be a devoted father and was excited about the arrival of his first child. 'He wanted to give his child a better life,' a family acquaintance said.

As the investigation continues, Kneeland's family and girlfriend have asked for privacy as they mourn the loss of a son, partner and soon-to-be father whose promising future ended far too soon.