The Department of Justice says two Cleveland Guardians pitchers deliberately threw specific pitches to help a circle of bettors reap huge winnings.

Federal prosecutors allege a scheme in which Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz provided inside information about pitch type and location, sometimes during games, so associates could place prop bets with foreknowledge of the outcome. Prosecutors say those rigged wagers generated at least £308,000 ($400,000) for bettors connected to the scheme, and that the players were paid or otherwise rewarded in cash and kickbacks. The league and the club say they are cooperating with investigators while the criminal case proceeds.

Indictment Unveils The Mechanics Of The Alleged Scheme

A 23-page indictment unsealed on 09 November 2025 in the Eastern District of New York sets out a granular account of how the alleged fraud operated: prosecutors say Clase agreed from May 2023 to provide non-public information to bettors about the pitch he would throw, often signalling he would throw a slower slider or a pitch in the dirt to ensure a 'ball' call, and that the bettors used that information to place targeted prop wagers. By doing so, prosecutors allege, the conspirators won at least £308,000 ($400,000) on wagers tied to Clase's pitches.

The indictment further alleges that Luis Ortiz joined the scheme in June 2025, agreeing to deliver two specific rigged pitches in return for cash payments. Prosecutors say those incidents produced at least £46,200 ($60,000) in fraudulent winnings; they also detail individual bribes, approximately £3,850 ($5,000) and £5,390 ($7,000) paid for particular pitches, and an alleged cash withdrawal of around £38,500 ($50,000) that was used to seed betting accounts. The indictment is explicit: the alleged conduct included cellphone communications during games and pre-arranged agreements about pitch selection and intent.

Quotes And Official Responses: 'Betrayed America's Pastime'

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Joseph Nocella Jr., described the alleged conduct as a sale of trust, saying professional athletes hold a position of trust, and that the defendants sold that trust to gamblers by fixing pitches. FBI officials likewise framed the charges as an attack on sport integrity, promising vigorous pursuit of those who 'exploit their position as a professional athlete'. Those statements are in the DOJ press release accompanying the indictment.

Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians issued terse public responses underscoring cooperation. The Guardians said they were 'aware of the recent law enforcement action' and would 'continue to fully cooperate with both law enforcement and Major League Baseball as their investigations continue'. MLB confirmed it contacted federal law enforcement at the outset of its internal probe and said its investigation remains ongoing. Both organisations have placed the implicated players on administrative leave.

Wider Implications: Betting Markets, Micro-bets, And Sporting Integrity

Legal experts and sports-integrity specialists warn that this alleged scheme exposes a vulnerability in the age of micro-betting, where wagers can be placed on extremely granular in-game events at high frequency. The indictment raises urgent questions about betting-platform detection, team controls, and how professional leagues police mobile phone use and contact between players and external actors during games. If proved, the charges could prompt calls for tighter restrictions on prop markets and more aggressive monitoring of suspicious betting patterns.

For fans and partners, the reputational damage could be severe. MLB faces renewed pressure to reassure broadcasters, sponsors, and bettors that the game's outcomes are fair; public trust in sport is fragile, and incidents that appear to corrupt on-field performance for financial gain have historically triggered long-lasting fallout.

The charges are allegations, and both defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Ortiz was arrested and is due to appear in federal court; Clase is not presently in U.S. custody, and both men face multiple counts that carry heavy statutory maximum sentences if convicted. The legal and sporting processes that follow will test the evidence prosecutors have set out and the capacity of MLB and teams to prevent similar episodes in the future.

A betrayed pastime now faces a reckoning that could change how the sport guards against the influence of money on play, and how fans will watch every pitch thereafter.