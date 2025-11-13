When fans think of WWE's infamous 'Divas' period, they often picture glitter, glamour, bikini shoots and a heavy dose of sexualised spectacle. But for Trish Stratus—one of the era's most recognisable female stars—the reality backstage was far more fraught. In a recent interview, she revealed the alleged pressure she faced from Vince McMahon to pose for Playboy, and why she refused.

The Divas Era vs. Today's Women of WWE

Trish Stratus's early years in WWE unfolded at the height of the Divas Era, a time when female performers were often presented more for visual appeal than purely athletic prowess. Storylines, photo shoots and promotional materials leaned heavily into swimwear and lingerie themes. Speaking on the Pod Meets World podcast, Stratus recalled how the annual 'Divas Magazine' evolved from bikini shoots into lingerie spreads, which she found uncomfortable.

She said, 'Even one time, they had these annual magazines called the Divas magazines. It was like Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues, where we'd go down to some exotic location and shoot that. Well, I don't know if it was budget cuts or whatever it was—or maybe, like you said, the horny writers or storylines—but suddenly, instead of the annual bikini issue, they wanted a lingerie issue. And I was like, "Oh..." I didn't want to do it. It felt so silly to me. So I made this whole look—it was like sports lingerie. I did the socks and made it athletic-sexy, you know what I mean? I made it me.'

In contrast, today's WWE women—Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair—are celebrated for their in-ring skill, storytelling and athleticism. The modern WWE women's division headlines pay-per views, competes in stipulation matches once reserved for men, and enjoys serious character development. Stratus's era offered less of that focus, and being labelled a 'sex symbol' came with expectations and pressures that today's roster largely avoids.

Vince McMahon's Alleged Playboy Pressure

In another shocking revelation on the podcast, Stratus detailed how Vince McMahon allegedly pressured her repeatedly to pose for Playboy magazine during her WWE tenure. Stratus clarified that she rejected not out of regret but because it simply didn't align with her self-image: 'It's just not for me. I'm like a tomboy. Even though I'm known as a sex symbol... it's not me. It's my character, you know? But I mean, I pull it off if I need to. But yeah, no, it was not even an option. I was like, "Oh, that is just not me." It felt very put on.'

She added, 'I just—I don't know—the sexy thing didn't come natural. So when Playboy came calling, I was like, absolutely not interested. Vince [McMahon], oh my God, hounded me like crazy. It came to me for years and years, and I was just like, 'No.' And I do not regret it—never. It's just not my thing. And now that I have kids, I couldn't even imagine. So, I know that was my decision, and I stand by it.'

She also recalled how McMahon told her: 'If you turn this down, we're going to give your opportunity to her. Are you sure?' Stratus stood firm, declining year after year. McMahon has not commented publicly on the claims.

Other Controversial McMahon and Stratus Storylines

The controversies between Stratus and McMahon didn't end with the Playboy offer. One infamous segment saw McMahon force Stratus to strip down to her bra and knickers and bark like a dog in the ring. In another, she was allegedly stripped of the Women's title for refusing a storyline involving her kissing another woman.

She reportedly said, 'But there was one time that I flat out said "No." It involved me kissing another girl... I don't think my character would do that, or myself... But then I got stripped of the belt right away... Like, literally was shown that this was, "You are being punished for your decision."'

Another talked about on-screen moment came when Stratus made out with McMahon on-screen right in front of his real-life and storyline wife, Linda McMahon.

Stratus's career offers a stark glimpse into what women in WWE endured during that era, even as the company outwardly progressed.