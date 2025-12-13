Mary Magdalene, the social media influencer known for extreme cosmetic surgery and a controversial online persona, has died aged 33 after falling from a high-rise building in Thailand, local authorities said.

Police confirmed an investigation is underway and have not yet released an official determination on the circumstances surrounding her death.

Who Is Mary Magdalene

Mary Magdalene was the online name used by Denise Ivonne Jarvis Gongora, a Mexican-Canadian influencer who built a large following through provocative content and extreme body modification.

She was active on Instagram and subscription-based platforms, where she cultivated a highly visible and controversial persona that drew both devoted fans and criticism.

Mary Magdalene's Age and Online Profile

At the time of her death, Mary Magdalene was 33 years old. She had amassed hundreds of thousands of followers across social platforms, where her appearance and openness about cosmetic procedures became central to her online identity.

Her posts often attracted viral attention, contributing to her notoriety well beyond traditional influencer circles.

Why She Was Called a 'Surgery Addict'

The label 'surgery addict' was frequently used in media coverage and online commentary to describe Mary Magdalene's extreme cosmetic transformations. While not a medical diagnosis, the phrase reflected the sheer number and visibility of procedures she publicly acknowledged and documented.

She was open about undergoing multiple surgeries and body modifications, presenting them as part of her self-expression and brand.

What Happened in Thailand

Mary Magdalene was found dead after reportedly falling from a ninth-floor high-rise property in Patong, Phuket Island, earlier this week. Local authorities said she had checked into the accommodation shortly before the incident occurred. Her identity was later confirmed by the Daily Mail. Emergency services responded after she was discovered on the ground outside the building.

Thai police said an investigation is under way, and forensic examinations are being carried out as part of standard procedure. Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances of the fall.

Is It Accident or Suicide

Thai police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall and have not stated whether it was accidental or intentional.

Hotel staff told police that the woman, identified locally as Miss Denise, checked in alone at 1:30 pm for a one-night stay and was due to check out on December 10. Investigators said her sandals were found placed on the balcony of her room.

Police have not announced findings of foul play or released information indicating suicide. Authorities said the body was transferred from Patong Hospital to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a full autopsy, and the Mexican Embassy was notified.

Social Media Activity

Mary Magdalene had posted on social media prior to her death. One of her final posts included a childhood photograph accompanied by a reference to The Truman Show, quoting the film's closing line, 'In case I don't see ya, good afternoon, good evening, and good night.' At the time, her account name appeared as '@MaryMagdaleneDied.'

Police have not said whether the post or the account name change is relevant to their investigation, and authorities have not drawn any conclusions from her online activity at this stage.