Wenne Alton Davis, the actor known for appearing in the hit series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, has died after being struck by a vehicle in Midtown Manhattan, prompting renewed attention on pedestrian safety and growing public interest in what is known so far about the driver involved.

Authorities confirmed that Davis, 60, was hit on Monday evening while crossing near West 53rd Street and Broadway before being taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Details of the Collision Released by Investigators

The New York Police Department told USA TODAY that the incident occurred shortly before 9:00pm when a 2023 Cadillac XT6 SUV made a left turn and collided with Davis in the busy intersection.

Emergency medical teams responded within minutes and transported Davis to hospital with severe injuries to the head and body. Investigators have not yet publicly confirmed whether Davis had the right of way at the time of the collision, noting that the review is ongoing.

Police stated that the area, located near the Broadway theatre district, is among Manhattan's most congested zones, with a history of pedestrian incidents. Traffic signal patterns, visibility and vehicle speed are expected to form part of the Collision Investigation Squad's assessment.

What We Know So Far About the Driver

Authorities have confirmed that the driver involved is a 61-year-old individual who remained at the scene following the crash. Police noted that the driver cooperated with officers and has not been charged at this stage.

The NYPD has not released the name of the driver, consistent with standard procedure while investigations remain active.

Officials added that further decisions regarding potential charges will depend on the findings of the collision analysis. As of the latest update, police have not disclosed whether any traffic violations were identified at the scene. The Collision Investigation Squad continues to examine CCTV footage, witness statements and forensic evidence from the vehicle.

Investigation Into Crash Circumstances Continues

Police said the probe will include reviews of traffic light timing, pedestrian crossing phases and driver visibility. Investigators will also analyse impact points on the SUV to determine the angle and speed of the collision.

Authorities expect to release additional findings once the case progresses, although complex pedestrian fatality investigations can take weeks before final determinations are made.

Tributes to a Working Actor with a Diverse Career

Davis, who used they and them pronouns, lived in the Forest Hills neighbourhood of Queens and worked steadily as a character actor for nearly two decades. Their acting credits included appearances in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Blindspot, New Amsterdam, Girls5eva, Rescue Me, The Normal Heart and Shame.

Alongside acting, Davis worked as a security guard at John F. Kennedy International Airport, a common dual career path for performers balancing creative work with steady employment in New York City.

In a statement released to The Advocate, their agent at Clear Talent Group described them as a 'bright light' who brought generosity and warmth to every project. Neighbours also shared memories of recent interactions, with one friend recalling that Davis had expressed affection and gratitude only hours before the crash.

Community Reaction and Pedestrian Safety Concerns

The death has prompted tributes from fellow actors and members of the LGBTQ+ community, who highlighted Davis' openness about identity and the challenges faced by working performers. The incident has also reignited concerns over pedestrian safety in Midtown, where complex junctions and high vehicle volume have contributed to past accidents.