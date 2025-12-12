Streamer Jourdin Pauline has alleged she was sexually assaulted following a party linked to the recent Streamer Awards, triggering intense discussion across the online creator community and prompting fans to speculate about the identity of the alleged assailant. The claims were made during an emotional livestream that has since circulated widely on social media, drawing support, scepticism and calls for caution in equal measure.

During the broadcast, Pauline told viewers that the alleged incident occurred after a streamer-related party connected to the awards weekend. She described being left without a working phone, saying it had been stolen or broken, and claimed she had no safe way to get home. Pauline said she did not consent to what happened and emphasised that intoxication should never be used to excuse sexual assault.

Allegations Raised During Emotional Livestream

She also alleged that part of the incident was recorded without her consent, stating that the situation only stopped after she became visibly distressed. Pauline explained that she chose not to name the individual publicly, citing concerns about harassment, blackmail and protecting her integrity while she considers her next steps.

How Tylil Became Linked by Fans

Although Pauline did not identify the alleged assailant by name, viewers watching the livestream began to speculate about who she was referring to. In chat replays and subsequent posts on X, TikTok and Reddit, fans linked the allegations to fellow streamer Tylil based on perceived hints and prior interactions.

It is important to note that these links stem from online speculation rather than confirmed statements. Pauline herself said she would not say the name publicly at this stage, and no independent verification has been presented to substantiate the claims circulating online.

Community Reaction and Online Fallout

Reaction to the allegations has been swift. Many viewers expressed support for Pauline, praising her for speaking out and highlighting the difficulties women often face when raising claims within male-dominated online spaces. Others urged restraint, warning against spreading unverified accusations that could cause lasting harm.

Pauline also reported being harassed during and after the stream, with anonymous accounts targeting her as the discussion gained traction. The incident has fuelled broader conversations about victim blaming, fan loyalty and the pressure placed on creators to remain silent to protect careers and collaborations.

What Remains Unconfirmed

As of publication, there has been no public statement from Tylil addressing the fan speculation. There has also been no confirmation of police involvement, formal complaints or legal proceedings related to the alleged assault. Pauline has not released further evidence beyond what she referenced during the livestream.

The situation remains fluid, with viewers closely watching for additional statements from Pauline, responses from those named in online discussions, and any action from Streamer Awards organisers or platforms connected to the event.

Why the Streamer Awards Context Matters

The Streamer Awards attract some of the most high-profile names in online entertainment, bringing together creators, collaborators and fans from across platforms. Associated after-parties are often informal and alcohol-fuelled, a combination that has previously raised concerns about safety and boundaries at influencer events.

Pauline's claims have reignited debate about accountability within streamer culture and the responsibilities of organisers, teams and platforms to ensure safer environments during industry gatherings.