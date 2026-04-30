Donald Trump is facing renewed scrutiny as two ventures closely tied to his public brand come under pressure at the same time. On 29 April, reports said Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund was preparing to end funding for LIV Golf after this season, while market trackers and crypto reports showed Trump's meme coin had fallen by roughly 97% from its peak.

The twin developments have drawn attention because both projects were promoted as signs of Trump's influence beyond formal politics. LIV Golf became closely associated with Trump through events at his properties and his public support for the breakaway league, while the token drew backing from supporters and speculative investors who treated it as both a political symbol and a high-risk financial bet.

Why LIV Golf's Saudi Funding Crisis Matters for Trump

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CNN, citing a Wall Street Journal report, said LIV Golf planned to tell players and staff that Saudi funding would stop at the end of the season, placing the future of the circuit in doubt. The report described the league as facing an existential threat after years of heavy spending, weak television traction in the United States and continued uncertainty over its long-term place in professional golf.

That matters politically for Trump because LIV Golf was never just another sports venture in his orbit. He repeatedly backed the league in public and hosted tournaments at Trump-owned courses, making its fortunes part of a broader image of business momentum that allies and critics alike have watched closely.

Trump's relationship with LIV Golf has also attracted attention from regulators and sporting bodies. Traditional tours and sponsors have monitored how the league's events at Trump properties intersect with broader debates about Saudi investment in global sport. The potential withdrawal of Public Investment Fund backing would therefore affect not only LIV's schedule and player contracts but also the visibility of Trump-branded venues on the international golfing calendar.

How The Trump Meme Coin's 97% Drop Hit Supporters

At the same time, the Trump meme coin was reported to be trading near record lows after a steep collapse from the levels reached during its earlier surge. Multiple crypto market reports said the token had dropped more than 97% over the past year, wiping out much of the value once attached to the project and leaving late buyers exposed to heavy losses.

The political significance of that decline is harder to ignore because many buyers were not traditional crypto traders chasing short-term swings. As political commentators pointed out, a share of the token's appeal came from supporters who bought in as a show of loyalty, only to see the asset sink sharply from its peak.

Analysts noted that the coin's trajectory followed a familiar pattern seen in other highly publicised meme tokens, with rapid gains during its launch phase followed by sustained volatility and eventual decline. Trading volumes also fell from their earlier highs, reflecting reduced speculative interest as prices dropped and new buyers became more cautious about entering the market.

Why Twin Setbacks Matter For Trump's Business Ventures

Viewed separately, the funding uncertainty at LIV Golf and the steep decline in the Trump meme coin affect different parts of Trump's business orbit. Considered together, they involve two high-profile projects that have relied heavily on his public profile and political following.

Neither development alters Trump's formal political status. However, both ventures now face financial and operational pressure, with LIV Golf's future dependent on continued Saudi backing and the token trading near record lows after reported losses of more than 97% over the past year. Investors, players and partners linked to these projects are monitoring the situation as decisions on funding, scheduling and further development are made in the coming months.