The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has unanimously approved a proposal requiring telecommunications providers to verify customer identities before activating any new service. Backed by the Trump administration, the sweeping regulatory shift is designed to eradicate illegal robocalls, but the move could end the availability of anonymous mobile communications for ordinary Americans.

Under the mandate proposed on 30 April, consumers seeking to secure a network connection would be required to present a government-issued ID alongside their legal name, physical address, and any existing phone numbers. While authorities maintain the framework targets negligent service providers, the resulting identity-verification regime would close off one of the final semi-anonymous communication tools readily available to the public.

FCC Proposal Requires ID Before Phone Activation

The sweeping administrative measure covers almost the entirety of the US telecommunications ecosystem. If fully adopted, the identity checks would apply to nearly every voice provider operating across the country, ranging from traditional broadband carriers and mobile network operators to Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services. The commission has approved the core regulatory proposal but is currently seeking public comment on the technical specifics of the rollout, leaving several operational questions open.

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The stringent verification framework heavily borrows from anti-money-laundering regulations historically deployed within the commercial banking sector. As part of its ongoing consultation, the FCC is asking whether providers should be required to retain copies of customer identity documentation for a minimum of four years after a user cancels their service. Furthermore, the commission is seeking input on whether companies should cross-reference all incoming customers against federal and local law enforcement watchlists prior to granting network access.

Trump's Plan Demands Legal Name, Physical Address

Brendan Carr, the FCC Chairman, has positioned the strict new rules as a necessary enforcement measure against negligent service providers, rather than an expansion of domestic surveillance. 'As we have continued to investigate the problem of illegal robocalls over the last year, it has become clear that some originating providers are not doing enough to vet their customers, allowing bad actors to infiltrate our US phone networks,' he stated in defence of the policy.

Carr further alleged that a subset of network operators actively facilitates telecommunications fraud through lax administrative oversight. Some providers, he noted, 'do the bare minimum (or worse) and have become complicit in illegal robocalling schemes.' The regulatory language explicitly targets corporate telecommunications companies, though privacy advocates warn that the practical consequences would ultimately fall upon the consumer base.

To enforce compliance, federal regulators have proposed shifting financial penalties to a per-call metric. Under this punitive structure, telecommunications companies could face fines ranging from $1,000 (£741) to $15,000 (£11,109) for every individual illegal call placed by a poorly verified customer operating on their network. This would create a significant financial incentive for corporate entities to rigorously log and maintain customer data.

Verification Rules Could Threaten Prepaid Number Privacy

Despite the official focus on corporate accountability, the most significant stakes centre on the future of prepaid mobile services. Under current US regulations, consumers can purchase a prepaid handset and SIM card with cash, requiring no official identification, a provision that civil liberties groups argue is essential for vulnerable users.

Closing off this avenue would fundamentally change how vulnerable demographics navigate the national communications network. Forcing customers to hand over personal details could remove a crucial shield for those who need it most.

Journalists routinely use off-the-grid mobiles to protect their contacts. Survivors of domestic abuse rely on the exact same anonymity to seek help without leaving a paper trail for their abusers to follow. It would also cut off a practical option for whistleblowers, activists, or anyone simply wanting a phone line that cannot be instantly tied back to their official identity.