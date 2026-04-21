A wave of Republican-backed bills to honour Donald Trump, including a proposal to carve his likeness into Mount Rushmore, is triggering mounting political backlash over costs, symbolism, and national priorities.

The proposals, introduced by Republican lawmakers in the United States House of Representatives, span more than eight separate pieces of legislation. They include renaming major airports, creating a federal holiday, minting new currency, and directing federal agencies to undertake controversial research tied to Trump's political legacy.

Critics across both parties and policy experts warn the measures could strain public finances while deepening political divisions.

Legislative Push To Elevate Trump's Legacy

At the centre of the debate is a proposal to add Trump's likeness to Mount Rushmore, the national memorial currently featuring four former presidents. The site, overseen by the National Park Service, has long been considered complete, with officials repeatedly stating that further carving risks structural damage to the monument.

A separate bill seeks to rename Palm Beach International Airport after Trump, citing his residency in Florida. Another proposal targets Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, one of the busiest aviation hubs in the United States.

Additional measures would declare Trump's birthday a federal holiday, award him a Congressional Gold Medal, and require the United States Department of State to pursue a Nobel Peace Prize nomination on his behalf.

One of the more unusual bills directs the National Institutes of Health to conduct research into so-called 'Trump Derangement Syndrome', a term frequently used by his supporters to describe political opposition.

Fiscal And Legal Questions Intensify Scrutiny

Policy analysts have raised concerns about the financial and legal feasibility of several proposals. Alterations to Mount Rushmore, for instance, would require extensive geological assessments, environmental reviews, and congressional appropriations, potentially costing millions of pounds.

Renaming airports would also carry significant administrative costs, affecting federal documentation, aviation systems, and international travel protocols. Aviation experts note that such changes typically require coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration and international bodies.

The proposal to mint a $250 note featuring Trump raises constitutional questions. US currency traditionally features deceased historical figures, and any redesign would involve the United States Department of the Treasury and the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

Legal scholars have also pointed to the bill urging a Nobel Peace Prize nomination. The Norwegian Nobel Committee operates independently, meaning US legislation cannot compel consideration or guarantee recognition.

Updated list of US House GOP bills that would honor Trump



1) Carve his face into Mt. Rushmore



2) Rename Palm Beach airport after Trump



2a) Rename Dulles airport after Trump



3) Require State Dept to award a "Trump Peace Prize"



4) Declare Trump's birthday a federal holiday… — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) April 21, 2026

Political Motivations And Party Divisions

Supporters of the bills argue they recognise Trump's influence on modern American politics, including his role in reshaping trade policy and foreign relations. Some Republican lawmakers describe the proposals as symbolic gestures reflecting the priorities of their voter base.

However, even within Republican ranks, the breadth of the legislative package has drawn quiet scepticism. Several lawmakers have privately questioned whether such measures risk overshadowing core policy agendas, including economic reform and national security.

Democrats have been more direct in their criticism. Opponents argue the proposals reflect political theatre rather than substantive governance, particularly as Congress faces pressing debates over federal spending, healthcare, and international conflicts.

Broader Debate Over National Symbols And Precedent

Historians warn that altering national monuments or institutional naming conventions could set lasting precedents. Mount Rushmore, which features presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln, was designed to represent foundational moments in US history rather than contemporary figures.

The proposal to create a federal holiday has also prompted debate about criteria for national commemoration. Existing federal holidays, such as those honouring Martin Luther King Jr., typically follow decades of historical reflection and broad bipartisan support.

Outlook As Bills Face Uncertain Future

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Despite the attention generated, most of the proposals face long odds in the legislative process. Bills must pass both chambers of Congress and be signed into law, a challenge given current political divisions.

Observers suggest the measures may function more as messaging tools than viable policy initiatives. Still, their introduction underscores the enduring influence of Trump within Republican politics and the evolving debate over how national figures are commemorated.

The controversy highlights a broader question confronting the United States: how to balance political loyalty, historical legacy, and fiscal responsibility in shaping national identity.