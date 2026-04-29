The State Department is bringing out a special version of US passports. These new designs, which Fox News Digital has seen first, put a portrait of President Donald Trump right on the inside cover.

The inside pages display a portrait of Trump framed by the American flag and the Declaration of Independence, with the president's name printed in gold. A separate section shows the well-known artwork of the founding fathers gathered to sign the nation's founding document.

Anniversary Celebration Plans

Sporting the new design, these passports are slated to arrive this summer as part of the Trump administration's wider 'America250' festivities. The celebration also features a Grand Prix race taking place on the National Mall in August, following a UFC match scheduled for the White House South Lawn in June.

Patriot passport unlocked. 🦅



Limited edition. Stamped for America 250. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/86uxPS1FEk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 28, 2026

The change is linked to the upcoming 250th anniversary of independence this July. The White House has presented the update as a way to honour national heritage, with spokesperson Olivia Wales stating that the patriotic new look offers citizens a unique way to take part in the country's milestone birthday. She added that the design reflects the president's ongoing effort to champion a sense of national identity and pride throughout this historic celebration.

'As the United States celebrates America's 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed US Passports to commemorate this historic occasion,' State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott told NBC News.

This looks to be part of a broader trend, as his name and likeness are appearing in several other unusual places. His autograph is being added to US banknotes, making him the first president to have his signature on paper money while still in office. Additionally, a federal board composed entirely of members he chose voted in March to green-light a commemorative 24-carat gold coin featuring his face.

Political Backlash and Reactions

Democratic California Congressman Mike Levin offered a blunter take on X, noting that placing Trump's name over the Declaration of Independence was particularly striking since that text was 'literally written to get away from this exact behavior.'

You have got to be kidding me.



The State Department is putting Donald Trump’s scowling face on the U.S. passport.



His signature in gold. Superimposed over the Declaration of Independence, a document literally written to get away from this exact behavior.



No sitting… pic.twitter.com/oXYCsY1MMV — Mike Levin (@MikeLevin) April 28, 2026

'No sitting president has ever done this. Coins, park passes, battleships, and now your passport,' Levin wrote. 'The man cannot find a surface he will not slap his name or face on. This is not patriotism. It is vanity.'

If Trump cared about lowering costs as much as he does putting his face and name on everything, gas would be $1, and we'd be paying $25 a month for groceries.



This guy is only president for himself, and everyone knows it.https://t.co/urlIXbPAi7 — Rep. Brendan Boyle (@CongBoyle) April 28, 2026

Representative Brendan Boyle shared his view on X, stating, 'If Trump cared about lowering costs as much as he does putting his face and name on everything, gas would be $1, and we'd be paying $25 a month for groceries. This guy is only president for himself, and everyone knows it,' he added.

I've never been so relieved to have already renewed my passport. pic.twitter.com/tbnEEuyLgJ — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) April 28, 2026

Additionally, Mary L. Trump weighed in on X with a brief remark: 'I've never been so relieved to have already renewed my passport.'

Who Is Mary L. Trump

Mary L. Trump is a clinical psychologist and author, and the niece of the US president, who is also one of his most persistent critics. Her debut book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, was released in 2020 and offered an unvarnished look at her family's history.

She is the child of Fred Trump Jr., the older brother of Donald Trump, and Linda Clapp. In the memoir, she explored how their internal dynamics shaped the man currently in the Oval Office. The book became an instant success, selling over 1.35 million copies in its opening week despite facing legal challenges and a mix of high praise and sharp criticism.

As reported by Monocle, she is a vocal critic of her uncle. She holds a doctorate in clinical psychology, and her work—including insights shared with the Commonwealth Club—describes a volatile connection with the Trump family. Her accounts frequently focus on her uncle's childhood and issues involving inheritance and neglect.