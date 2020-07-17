Mary Trump's tell-all book about her uncle, Donald Trump, has made her a bestseller author with a sales record of nearly one million copies by the end of the first day of its release.

The book titled "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," went on sale Tuesday. It sold 950,000 copies on its first day, breaking the sales records for its publisher Simon & Schuster, as announced by the company on Thursday.

The figure, which includes pre-sales, e-books, and audiobooks as well, set a new record for the publishing house, which recently celebrated the success of another tell-all book on Donald Trump. The book, "The Room Where It Happened," written by former National Security Adviser John Bolton, sold over 780,000 copies in its first week of sales, reports CNN.

Mary's and John's books have joined a series of bestselling memoirs about the United States President. "Fear" by noted journalist Bob Woodward had sold 900,000 copies within a day of its release, while "A Higher Loyalty" by former FBI Director James Comey had sold 600,000 copies at the end of its first week on store shelves. "Fire & Fury," a book by Michael Wolff, made records by selling more than 1.7 million copies in a month.

However, the books which painted the 74-year-old in a poor light weren't released without obstructions. Mary's book was also halted from going public after Robert Trump, the POTUS's brother, filed litigation against her citing a Non-Disclosure Agreement she signed for an inheritance from grandfather Fred Trump's estate. A New York judge ultimately allowed its release.

In the 240-pages book, Mary has described Donald Trump as a "cruel bully, a consummate cheater, and a sociopath, shaped by his emotionally abusive father, Fred Trump Sr." Meanwhile, in a recent interview with MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show," the psychologist claimed that the President who has been accused of being racist on several occasions has displayed such sentiments in the past as well.

When Rachel Maddow asked Mary if she has heard her uncle using racist or anti-semitic slurs and expressing racist sentiments, the 55-year-old said: "Yeah, of course, I did. And I don't think that should surprise anybody, given how virulently racist he is today." When the host further asked if she has heard the president use the N-word, Mary said "Yeah."

"And anti-Semitic slurs specifically?" Maddow asked again during the Thursday's episode, to which Mary said: "Yes." She also said that such language was a common practice in the Trump family, especially prevalent among the older generation, "as if it were perfectly commonplace and ordinary to say such things."

"I didn't share their ideas about race and Judaism at all. But you know, when you grow up with that being perfectly normal, you don't really think twice about it," she clarified.