A Maryland hairdresser who voted for Donald Trump in 2024 after believing his promises to lower living costs said she has since lost her home and car, struggled to pay her credit cards, and watched customers disappear from her business. Now, she bitterly regrets helping return him to the White House, declaring that only the devil could govern with such cruelty.

Celia Salmerón, 58, accused the Trump administration of bringing hardship rather than the financial relief he promised voters. The permanent US resident, who immigrated from El Salvador as a child, runs a hair salon in a working-class Maryland neighbourhood with a large Hispanic population.

'He promised to give us money. But he didn't give us anything. What he gave us this time were problems,' Salmerón recently told a media outlet, adding that she had been unable to keep up with her debts and had lost almost everything she worked to build.

'Ever since Trump came in, I have been bankrupt. I have lost everything: my house, my car. I can't pay my credit cards,' she said.

For Salmerón, the economic difficulties have extended beyond her household and into the business she depends on to make a living. She highlighted that the shopping complex where her salon operates was once a busy destination, but customer traffic has dwindled fast.

ICE Crackdown Concerns Add to Financial Hardships

Many of Salmerón's clients are undocumented immigrants, including some with pending asylum claims, making her neighbourhood particularly vulnerable to the administration's aggressive immigration enforcement.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation recently ended in the violent detention of a barber working just a few shops away from Salmerón's salon, according to ABC.

Her anger at the president has become deeply personal. Reflecting on the direction of the country under Trump, she delivered an extraordinary condemnation of his leadership, comparing his governing style to that of the devil.

'It's as though the devil came here to the United States to govern. Because only the devil governs that way, with cruelty and evil,' she said.

Salmerón also made clear that her disappointment was not simply about the financial promises she believes Trump failed to fulfil. His treatment of immigrant communities has further strengthened her conviction that voting for him was a mistake.

'If I had known this man was going to behave this way, I would not have voted for him. And I regret voting for him,' she added.

Trump's Support Among Latino Voters Faces Growing Backlash

Salmerón's experience comes amid signs that Trump's gains among Latino voters in the 2024 presidential election could be reversing.

The president made significant inroads with the diverse voting bloc during his campaign, appealing to voters with promises to tackle inflation, reduce living costs, and improve the economy.

Multiple polls indicated that Trump's share of the Latino vote increased from 36% in 2020 to 48% in 2024, marking a substantial shift in a traditionally Democratic-leaning constituency. However, more recent polling suggests that the political advantage may be slipping away.

A New York Times/Siena poll recently gave Democrats a 30-point lead among Latino voters, pointing to a potentially significant reversal in sentiment. The shift raises questions about whether Trump's economic promises and immigration policies are alienating voters who helped deliver his return to the White House.